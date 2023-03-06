Restaurant Inspections February 2023

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online at www.statefoodsafety.com.
--------
2-21-23
Chick-fil-A
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Shake base dispenser tube not cut diagonally.
--------
2-21-23
Einstein Brothers Bagels
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
2-28-23
Hy-Vee Deli
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Rusting/peeling paint in Hussman cooler.
--------
2-28-23
Hy-Vee Gas
1215 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Open display case food temperatures not held at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Service company called, COS.
Noncritical violations
Front carpet worn/dirty.
--------
2-9-23
Joy Wok (follow-up)
1912 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Broken lids (cracked) on ingredient bin. Bad gaskets on cooks prep table. Steam table cabinets need to be cleaned. Pans with no handles used for scoops. Broken tile by walk-in cooler. Standing water under soda racks. Bad leakage around men’s stool (plumber contacted). Self-closer on employee restroom door is broken. Many bench seats and padded chairs work/ripped.
--------
2-2-23
Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing
28147 Business Highway 71
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No self-closer on restroom door.
--------
2-21-23
Mooyah Burger
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Loose caulking hanging from hood above grill.
--------
2-27-23
Nodaway County Senior Center
1214 E. First St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Dead roaches in utility room. (Pest service sprays monthly.)
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
2-21-23
Northwest Missouri State University
Campus Dining
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Milk dispenser tubes not cut diagonally in the Mongolian Grill. Floor “popped” by three-day sink of main dish room. Caulking mildewed by three-bay sink. Ceiling tiles damaged/missing throughout kitchen and dining areas. Peeling paint on walls -hallway areas are the worst. Flooring peeling in Bakery Station. Dry storage lights have plastic sleeves for shielding but several missing end caps.
--------
2-21-23
Northwest Missouri State University
Horace Mann
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
2-9-23
Nutrition on Main (pre-opening inspection)
104B S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
No air gap on drain of three-bay sink. No sanitizer on test kids (on order). Thermometers needed in refrigeration units. Unshielded light bulb in store room.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
2-27-23
Pizza Ranch
215 Che Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Potentially Hazardous Foods not held at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Product removed – coils cleaned, COS. Dirty can opener, COS.
Noncritical violations
No handwashing signage at hand sink near drive thru. Bad door seals on reach-in doors to walk-in cooler. Two damaged booth seats, not cleanable. Dirty ice chutes on soda dispensers, COS. Damaged wall by hand sanitizer dispenser by women’s restrooms. Ceiling tile open by pizza open. Caulking dirty around women’s restroom stools. Foot safety training – employee waiting to take Serv-Safe test.
--------
2-10-23
Subway No. 7325
524 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Kitchen and backroom floor dirty, especially under shelves, tables and sink.
--------
2-14-23
Taco Bell No. 26082
1117 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Boxes of food items stored on floor of walk-in cooler.
--------
2-21-23
Zen Japanese
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Scoop with handle in raw chicken at cook’s prep table.