Restaurant Inspections: February 2022

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online.
--------
2-17-22
Ali’s Bakery
108 E. Sixth St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
No hot water at hand sink. Cobwebs on cords and fire extinguisher proof box, COS, electric panels and on top of oven. Unlabeled spray bottles – one water, other blue liquid by three-bay sink.
Noncritical violations
Microwave by dough sheeter, dirty inside. Floor and walls – flower dust, grease and icing(?) drippings. Unshielded light in vent hood. Restroom door propped open.
--------
2-24-22
Angie Cake
412 Fourth St.
Barnard, MO 64423
Critical violations
Unlabeled spray bottle, COS.
Noncritical violations
Amana deepfreeze needs defrosted. Several ceiling tiles missing and several stained. Unshielded lights.
--------
2-14-22
Eugene Field Elementary
418 E. Second St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Ice scoop stored on top of ice maker.
--------
2-22-22
Hy-Vee Chinese Express
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Hole in sugar bin lid. Scoop with handle in rice and bowl used as scoop in flower, COS.
--------
2-22-22
Hy-Vee Dining
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Caulking loose/missing on cabinets at self-serve station. Tea dispenser tubes not cut diagonally. Mop board damaged by cash register. Flooring popped/in disrepair. Some of the upholstery torn on benches.
--------
2-10-22
Maryville High School
1429 S. Munn Ave.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Door gasket torn on Delfield refrigerator – near the pizza service line. EPCO Cabinet – between hand sink and canned goods rack, needs to be cleaned/spillage on racks.
--------
2-8-22
Maryville Middle School
525 South Hills Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Boxes of pineapple tidbits and Mandarin orange segments on floor of dry storeroom. *Note truck arrived during serving time, didn’t allow for proper storage during inspection. Bad door seal on middle door of Delfield three-door refrigerator. Stained ceiling tile by vent in restroom.
--------
2-25-22
Nodaway County Senior Center
1412 E. First St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Walls and interior door of older walk-in cooler has surface rust. Painted flooring is worn and some shelving is corroded.
--------
2-18-22
Pizza Ranch
215 Che Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Lid on soft serve machine reservoir chipped. Rusted bottle shelf on table in dish room. Damaged door seals on reach-in doors to walk-in cooler. Could not locate sanitizer test kits. Using “rechargeable sanitizer indicator towels,” COS. Wall/floor behind pizza oven needs cleaned. Spillage under and behind fryers. Flooring in dish room “popped”/loose in process of being removed/replaced.
--------
2-8-22
Subway
524 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Under counter refrigerator – door gaskets getting mildewed.
--------
2-15-22
Taco Bell No. 26082
1117 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Peeling paint by light fixture above stool in men’s restroom.
--------
2-25-22
The Hangar
1602 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Unlabeled spray bottle, COS.
Noncritical violations
No handwashing signage at hand sink. Particle board shelving not sealed/painted. Boxes of popcorn bucket and knives, forks stored on floor. Carpeting in back storeroom. Splatter on the unfinished ceiling above soda boxes. Unshielded lights in back storeroom.