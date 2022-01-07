Restaurant Inspections: December 2021

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”

Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online.

--------

12-27-21

39th Street Liquor

108 S. Main St. 

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

No self-closing door on restrooms.

--------

12-30-21

Hy-Vee Deli

1217 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Hussman Cooler needs cleaned—lower cabinets the worst but also upper shelves. *Discussed hair restraints/beard nets.

--------

12-22-21

Jimmy Johns

1005 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Upper inside of ice machine dirty. Chlorine concentration in spray bottle too strong — over 200 ppm — should be between 50 and 100 ppm. (Quat not observed). Spray bottle — pinkish/brown liquid — label faded/not legible, COS.

Noncritical violations

Not all refrigerator units have thermometers (beside external). Ice scoop with handle in ice at drive-thru soda dispenser. Restroom vents dirty—exhaust in both HVAC in women’s. Bad seal on back door.

--------

12-3-21

Maryville Country Club

25867 Iron Road

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Hobart Cooler — broken door handle. Larger upright freezer — torn door seal. Microwave dirty — bacon grease. Vents in north door/stair area dirty.

--------

12-6-21

Monroe Valley Bistro & Event Center

33618 State Route H

Skidmore, MO 64487

Critical violations

*Discussed consumer advisory. No back flow/back siphonage prevention on chemical dispensers. 

Noncritical violations

No hand washing signage at hand sink by ice machine, bar area and old meat room. *Also discussed food handler training. Interior wall near floor area on walk-in cooler is deteriorated. Floor in old meat room not sealed. Vent covers missing by vent hood and in old meat room (on order).

--------

12-6-21

Nodaway Holt R-VII

318 S. Taylor St.

Graham, MO 64455

Critical violations

Wiping cloth sanitizer too strong — greater than 200 ppm.

Noncritical violations

None.

--------

12-7-21

Northeast Nodaway R-V

126 S. High School Ave.

Ravenwood, MO 64479

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Flooring under dishwasher area in disrepair (tiles peeled up/missing). Dead bugs in light cover in room outside restroom.

--------

12-20-21

Sleek Creek Catering

34513 State Route J

Stanberry, MO 64489

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Need hand wash signage. Cooks thermometer -20 to 160 degrees/needs to be 0 to 220 degrees.

--------

12-2-21

St. Gregory Barbarigo 

315 S. Davis St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

--------

12-2-21

Xertz Food Truck

322 N. Mulberry St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

No signage at hand sink, COS.

