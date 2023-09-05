Restaurant Inspections: August 2023

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online at www.statefoodsafety.com.
--------
8-31-23
39th Street Liquor
108 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
8-29-23
Burny’s Sports Bar
301 S. Market St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No hand washing signage at hand sinks, except the kitchen hand sink is OK. Upper deck floor area is very sticky. Discussed covered trash cans, odors in “Lower Deck” men’s restroom. Discussed spray bottle labeling getting faded. Discussed food handlers class.
--------
8-10-23
Clear Creek Grill & Bar
103 N. Depot St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No paper towels or soap at hand sink. Outside of ice maker mildewed. Outside door to kitchen propped open.
--------
8-31-23
Cobblestone Inn & Suites
2 Fall Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
8-18-23
Conception Abbey
37174 State Route VV
Conception, MO 64433
Critical violations
Some meats in chest freezer next to walk-in freezer — Packages say “Not for Sale.” They cannot be used for students or guests, but are OK for personal use of a resident. Foods (seafood, beef, cut veggies, rolls) mixed together in chest freezer next to walk-in freezer. Cold hold food not held at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below on the service line: Mixed fruit at 46 degrees Fahrenheit, cut tomatoes at 60 degrees Fahrenheit, cheeses at 52 degrees Fahrenheit.
Noncritical violations
Garbage disposal in dish room leaking out the bottom. Walk-in freezer door won’t fully close due to ice buildup; ice buildup on floor and ceiling. Not all refrigerator units have thermometers (Hussman four-door refrigerator, chest freezers, infirmary staff refrigerator.) Some mold/mildew along dish line in ware washing room. Some grease and spillage under and around fryers and grill. Ceiling stained in dish room — some ceiling rails with peeling paint at discharge of dishwasher. Ceramic tiles missing along ceiling behind dishwasher and some along doorway of back storeroom. Discussion items: light covers, infirmary staff refrigerator/freezer – food items macaroni dish, pineapple and salad at 44 degrees Fahrenheit and no thermometer in unit. Although this is for “staff” it is best to keep at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below.
--------
8-29-23
Dairy Queen
1912 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Spray wand hanging below rim of three-bay sink. No spring to hold it up. Per code, it must hang at least 1-inch above the rim of the sink.
Noncritical violations
Excessive frost buildup on chest freezer under char broiler. Broken handle on fry freezer. Padded corners of many lobby chairs are torn, need to be cleanable. Drain broken off single-bay sink between hand sink and three-bay sink. Big spillage (soft serve mix) on floor of walk-in cooler. Missing vent cover above toaster area. Ceiling tile beside it is not a cleanable material. Discussed hair restraints.
--------
8-15-23
El Maguey
964 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No hand washing signage in women’s restroom or kitchen hand sinks. Counter top refrigerator (salsa) has broken door. Rusted wire shelving in “Pepsi” sliding door kitchen refrigerator. Damaged kitchen wall to the right of the kitchen entrance. Discussed light covers and queso cheese – be sure to reheat to 165 degrees Fahrenheit in two hours and hold at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above.
--------
8-23-23
Galaxy Country Store
22771 Galaxy Road
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
8-3-23
Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing USA
28147 Business Highway 71
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Potato salad temperature at 48 degrees Fahrenheit on self-serve line, COS.
Noncritical violations
Silverware being put into “Ready to use” containers with bare hands, COS. Discussed hair restraints.
--------
8-7-23
Maryville Aquatic Center
504 S. Laura St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
No sanitizer solution except disinfecting wipes. Open package of rat poison above hand washing sink. Unlabeled spray bottles – three newer ones.
Noncritical violations
No hand washing signage. Door shelves of upright freezer are mildewed. No thermometer in upright freezer.
--------
8-25-23
On the Hook Fish & Chips
Ace Hardware Parking Lot
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Hair restraints not in use.
--------
8-21-23
Senor Burrito
121 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Discussed rapidly cool food to 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less. Discussed holding cold food at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less. Need to monitor and ensure temperatures get to 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below within four hours of preparing and placing into unit.
Noncritical violations
Wiping cloths (prep table and stove area) not stored in sanitizer. Ceiling tiles stained in both restrooms. Dusty ceiling and walls (toward ceiling) by HVAC vent above ice maker.
--------
8-29-23
Sonic Drive-In
721 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
No back-siphon device on hot side hose bib near hand sink. (Cold side OK.)
Noncritical violations
Bad gasket on refrigerator door of larger Electro Freeze machine. Upper inside (top) of ice maker mildewed. Broken sheetrock ceiling tile. Paper peeling by wall in cooler door. Broken corner of ceiling tile by soda rack door way. Missing ceiling tile above toilet in employee restroom. Ketchup spillage on floor of soda rack room. Unshielded light in three-bay sink area.
--------
8-31-23
St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School
315 S. Davis St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
8-14-23
Subway No. 7325
524 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
8-15-23
Taco Bell No. 26082
1117 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No hand washing signage in restrooms. Drive-thru soda dispenser mildewed behind dispensers.
--------
8-14-23
Taco Johns
1015 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Dirty can opener, COS.
Noncritical violations
Damaged floor by fryers.