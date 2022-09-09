Restaurant Inspections: August 2022

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online at www.statefoodsafety.com.
--------
8-31-22
America’s Best Value Inn
1700 E. First St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
No three-bay sink for warewashing – utilizing a three-step process but no three-step sink. No hand sink in dining area. Prep area hand sink used for other purposes.
Noncritical violations
None
--------
8-30-22
Bearcat Inn & Suites
2817 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Hard boiled eggs not date marked. No hand sink. Using three-bay warewashing sink for handwashing.
Noncritical violations
Wooden cabinets – particle board bottoms, not sealed or painted in dining area. No sanitizer testing kits. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer solution.
--------
8-10-22
El Nopal
1717 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Sanitizer at mechanical dishwasher empty, not sanitizing dishware, COS. Unlabeled spray bottle, COS.
Noncritical violations
Bar upright freezer – glasses and ice cream, excessive frost. Upper baffle on ice maker has slime/mold. Cardboard on floor of dishroom. Worn/rough concrete by backdoor and in front of walk-in door.
--------
8-4-22
Gray Oil & Gasoline
22979 U.S. Highway 71
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Can opener dirty, COS.
Noncritical violations
No signage at hand sink, COS. Bad door seals on Kenmore and Crosby upright freezers. No test kits for sanitizer, COS. Carpeted flooring in walk-in freezer.
--------
8-22-22
Happy Garden
514 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Bag of rice on floor, COS. Bad gasket on Arctic Air Refrigerator. Bad door seal on older chest freezer in backroom.
--------
8-19-22
Holiday Inn Express
2929 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
PHF’s – shelled hard boiled eggs not date marked, COS.
Noncritical violations
Badly broken chest freezer door. Also excessive frost caused by door not sealing properly.
--------
8-26-22
R&M Shooters LLC
309 N. Market St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Unlabeled spray bottles, COS.
Noncritical violations
Damaged tile in men’s restroom. Women’s restroom countertop chipped.
--------
8-5-22
Señor Burrito
121S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Dirty hand mixer put up on a shelf, COS. A few dead roaches in corner of small electrical room by restrooms. A few gnats/fruit flies by drink station.
Noncritical violations
Spillage on shelving by microwave. Vent hood dirty. Shelf above cook stove dirty. Floor pitted in areas and a few damaged tiles. Mop board/moulding missing under three-bay sink. Ceiling a little dirty around HVAC vent in kitchen. Women’s restroom sink loose from wall. Grease trap lid loose/odors.
--------
8-15-22
Subway No. 7325
524 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Box of cold cups (box wet) on floor in backroom, COS.
--------
8-17-22
Taco Bell
1117 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Sanitizer too weak. Buckets and three-bay sink not dispensing correctly, COS. Unlabeled spray bottle – employee’s table dry storeroom, COS.
Noncritical violations
Dirty light covers in men’s restroom.
--------
8-23-22
The Q Steakhouse
225 W. First St.
Clearmont, MO 64431
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None
--------
8-29-22
The Stable Pub and Grub
424 Fourth St.
Barnard, MO 64423
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Light covers dirty in restrooms.
--------
8-30-22
Walmart Bakery
1605 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Fixture hanging from hole in wall above hand sink – ecolab station.
--------
8-20-22
Walmart Deli
1605 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
One missing ceiling tile in warewashing room. A couple ceiling tiles with holes.
--------
8-30-22
Walmart Grocery
1605 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Damaged door seals: A6-13, A30-25, and A30-27 Missing door seals: A30-26, A30-29, A30-24, A30-23, A30-22, A30-21, and A30-20 Hole in ceiling tile by three-bay sink in produce room.
--------
8-3-22
William Coy’s Farm-to-Table Restaurant (followup)
1 Fall Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Meats from Hyatt Processing was owners personal meats – removed from premises. No flies noticed.
Noncritical violations
Product up off the floor. No dust buildup above food. Hand sink signage and paper towels. All prep tables refrigerator door gaskets are bad. Spillage under fryers, better. Missing Ceiling tile by L1C electrical panel.