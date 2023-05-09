Restaurant Inspections: April 2023

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online at www.statefoodsafety.com.
--------
4-19-23
A&G Restaurant
208 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Seven of eight ingredient bins not labeled (looks like have been labeled but writing has worn off). A couple scoops with handles in product.
--------
4-24-23
Applebee’s
2919 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
One under-counter cooling unit not keeping temperature at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below, food removed, COS.
Noncritical violations
Door sprung on prep table refrigerator, won’t completely shut. Carpeting worn badly in lobby. Lots of grout missing throughout kitchen floor. Floor and moulding by keg cooler in disrepair. Plastic moulding by several door and wall edges loose or missing. Ceiling and HVAC vents dirty, back of house. Gap under back door large enough to allow mice and insects.
--------
4-20-23
Breaktime No. 311100
1517 E. First St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Spray bottle snot properly labeled, three of which all say “Degreaser,” but one has blue liquid, one clear and one a brownish orange. one a pizza prep – no label, clear.
Noncritical violations
Bad door gasket on beer cave door. Cardboard on shelves in walk-in cooler. Spillage in bottom on pizza prep refrigerator. Soda dispenser has drippage (water/ice melt) and waste tray is dirty. Discussed food handler training.
--------
4-13-23
Casey’s General Store No. 3786
1925 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Unlabeled spray bottle in purple tote with cleaning supplies, COS.
Noncritical violations
Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer. Spillage on floor by soda box racks. Restroom return air vents dusty. Discussed boxes of food items and packages on floor.
--------
4-17-23
Dollar General No. 1227
1121 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Bad door gaskets to the milk and reach-in refrigerator. Several stained ceiling tiles throughout.
--------
4-11-23
Elmo City Building
201 Main St.
Elmo, MO 64445
Critical violations
Cooked fish in baggies not date marked. Unlabeled spray bottles.
Noncritical violations
Hood is dirty. Carpeted storeroom, carpet is dirty. Fish (in cat litter) in catch basin under fryers. Grease on floor coming from catch basin. Wall behind broaster is dirty. Unshielded lights above buffet line and storeroom.
--------
4-24-23
Eugene Field Elementary School
418 E. Second St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
4-26-23
Horace Mann Laboratory School
Northwest Missouri State University
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Cold hold foods not held at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below: pears/peaches, cucumber/tomato salad. Cooling table not keeping foods (cheese, pickles) at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Unit thermometer reads 41 degrees Fahrenheit, probably just needs turned down a little. Hand sink drain plugged. Drain on a pump system will kick on for a few seconds and trip off.
Noncritical violations
No paper towels at hand sink, COS.
--------
4-17-23
Jefferson C-123 School District
37614 U.S. Highway 136
Conception Jct. MO 64434
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
4-21-23
Maryville Middle School
525 South Hills Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Excessive frost in milk cooler. Middle top of milk cooler bowed down, not allowing proper seal. Middle door of Delfield three-door refrigerator has a bad door seal. Flour bin with duct taped crack. Discussed date marking and food handler training.
--------
4-25-23
Maryville High School
1429 S. Munn Ave.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Sanitizer/wipe cloth bucket too weak, refreshed, COS. Hamburger not held at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above, warmer unit down, transferred to oven and reheated to 181 degrees Fahrenheit, COS.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
4-20-23
Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville
2016 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Scoop with handle in sugar bin. Discussed HVAC vents.
--------
4-17-23
Northeast Nodaway R-V School District
126 S. High School Ave.
Ravenwood, MO 64479
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Upper baffle of ice machine mildewed. Floor under dishwashing area and behind ice machine is dirty and in disrepair. Discussed hand washing, glove use and ice machine.
--------
4-26-23
Pagliai’s Pizza
611 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Soda box shelves (particle board) need to be sealed or painted. Bad door gaskets bad on both True and two-door refrigerator. Ceiling peeling above vent hoods.
--------
4-28-23
Planet Sub
217 W. Fourth St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
One unlabeled spray bottle, COS.
Noncritical violations
Box of cups on the floor by the water heater.
--------
4-14-23
South Nodaway R-IV School District
209 Morehouse Road
Barnard, MO 64423
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
4-11-23
West Nodaway R-I School District
17665 U.S. Highway 136
Burlington Jct., MO 64428
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Measuring cups stored in bags of sugar with handles in the sugar. Flooring by drain near McCall refrigerator pitted. Discussed sanitizer concentrations.