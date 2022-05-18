Restaurant Inspections: April 2022

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online.
--------
4-22-22
Backyard Vine & Wine
30484 Icon Road
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No self-closer on restroom door.
--------
4-18-22
Breaktime No. 311100
1517 E. First St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Sanitizer too weak.
Noncritical violations
J-cups stored on floor in three-bay sink area. Bad door seal on pizza prep table, F’real Shake freezer, walk-in cooler door (also some mildew). Soda dispenser leaking water. HVAC vent above pizza oven is dirty (also some peeling paint.) Dirty pizza cutter laying table, COS.
--------
4-12-22
Casey’s General Store No. 3430
1719 E. First St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Ice cream cups box in soda rack/storage area wet - small hole in ceiling, tile above it (roof leak). Cloth towel on storage rack in warewashing area dirty plus not a smooth, cleanable surface. Spillage/stains in cabinets: under coffee machine the worst, but also in drawer under microwave and under tea area. Bad door seal on pizza prep table.
--------
4-21-22
Casey’s General Store No. 3786
1925 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
RPZ Backflow preventer is dripping.
--------
4-15-22
(Junk’n in the Hollar event)
Dad’s Place
State Route FF
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Three-step dishwashing not available. Sanitizer test kit not available, or in use.
--------
4-12-22
Dollar General
1121 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Pet food stored on floor – two dog, one cat. Stained and damaged ceiling tiles. Restroom door propped open and stool seat broken.
--------
4-1-22
Joy Wok
1416 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Can opener dirty, COS. Butcher knife stored with blade between cook’s prep tables, COS. Due to issues being allowed to inspect on March 31, left information about person in charge and food ordinance. Cantaloupe and cut pineapple have to be kept at 56 and 54 degrees Fahrenheit. Potentially hazardous foods have to be kept at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below/iced, COS.
Noncritical violations
Some food boxes stored on floor of walk-in freezer. No signage at the hand sink by backdoor. Hand sink by backdoor is loose on the wall. Four of the flour and rice bins have missing covers. Upper baffle, mostly corners/edges, on icemaker mildewed. Bowls used for scoops in flour bins, COS. Water on floor under soda racks in waitress station. Tiles broken, loose and missing by doorway to kitchen and doorway to outside (back kitchen door.) Light fixtures dirty in warewashing area. Dumpster lids open.
--------
4-19-22
Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing USA
28147 Business Highway 71
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
J-cups stored on floor in storeroom, COS. Toothpicks improperly dispensed, COS.
--------
4-11-22
Kris and Kates Ice Cream
119 W. Fourth St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Can opener dirty. Hot dogs held at 115 degrees Fahrenheit, COS.
Noncritical violations
Boxes of cups on floor in restroom and box of bananas on floor by service window. Scoop handles in product. Pocket door to restroom not self-closing.
--------
4-22-22
Nodaway-Holt R-VII School District
318 S. Taylor St.
Graham, MO 64455
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
4-21-22
Pagliai’s Pizza
611 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Dirty can openers, both upstairs and downstairs.
Noncritical violations
Pizza boxes are stored on floor in the basement. Wooden soda box shelving not sealed or painted. No handwashing signage at hand sink by icemaker, COS. Vent hood above fryer dirty. Arctic Air freezer upstairs kitchen door gasket torn. Ceiling tiles in downstairs kitchen a few stained and a few are not of a smooth and washable (non-absorbent) surface. Dishwasher has excessive lime and detergent buildup.
--------
4-20-22
Pizza Hut
732 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Fan covers on pizza oven dirty. Dirty/dusty ceiling around pizza oven exhaust being the worst. Ceiling damaged in lobby. Cracked light covers in men’s restroom. HVAC vents on east side of lobby dirty.
--------
4-26-22
Simply Siam
314 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Cold foods at kitchen prep table (shrimp, tofu, tomatoes, pears, etc.) not held at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Shell eggs held in a gallon can temps at 67 degrees Fahrenheit.
Noncritical violations
No thermometer for cooks to use. Flooring – wooden in dishwashing and prep area, not sealed and is dirty. Vents above soda dispenser/waitress station dirty.
--------
4-15-22
(Junk’n in the Hollar event)
SonRisers PopCorn
State Route FF
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
No bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
4-21-22
St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School
315 S. Davis St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
4-25-22
West Nodaway R-I School District
17665 U.S. Highway 136
Burlington Junction, MO 64428
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Utensils in pan lined with cloth towel. Flooring damaged by McCall refrigerator, and worn in walk-in cooler, and around dishwasher area. Lime/mineral buildup under hot water booster for dishwasher.