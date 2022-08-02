Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online at www.statefoodsafety.com.
--------
7-28-22
Applebee’s
2919 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Chipotle chicken in south cook’s prep table held too high of temperature, COS, dumped. Other prep table’s items above temp, but lids back on after lunch rush, and temperature is dropping.
Noncritical violations
Dirty caulking around handsinks. Dishroom has the worst. North prep table refrigerator door won’t stay completely shut. Mildew in walk-in/beer cooler on walls, floors ceilings and little on shelving. Broken tiles by walk-in cooler doors. Lobby carpeting badly worn.HVAC vents – front, kitchen/dishroom area – dirty.
--------
7-28-22
Dairy Queen
1912 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Queso cheese held at 127 degrees Fahrenheit. Hot food must be held at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or hotter, COS.
Noncritical violations
Torn gasket on Buster Bar Freezer and freezer by grill. Missing door handle on freezer by grill. Damaged tile at entrance at dry storage room. HVAC vent/ceiling dirty above icemaker. Women’s restroom odors – stool loose from floor/sewer gas may be coming around wax ring.
--------
7-14-22
Galaxy Country Store
22771 Galaxy Road
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Walk-in cooler not maintaining food at 41 degrees Fahrenheit. No anti-siphon device on hose bibs.
Noncritical violations
Compressor for walk-in cooler tripping out (light goes off) and employee resets. In process of repairing. Potentially hazardous foods – hams, Lunchables, milk, cottage cheese, cheese need to be relocated and cooled to 41 degrees Fahrenheit until compressor can be repaired. One bag of onions on the floor, two boxes of Lunchables and one of ham in walk-in cooler. Some mildew on ceiling of walk-in cooler. Public restroom stool clogged. Employee restroom door propped open. No test for sanitizer.
--------
7-28-22
Galaxy Country Store (follow-up)
22771 Galaxy Road
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Walk-in cooler – Corrected from previous inspection. No anti-siphon device on hose bibs with hoses, but there is an anti-siphon device on ledge with water heater, just needs to be used.
Noncritical violations
No sanitizer test kits.
--------
7-26-22
Hy-Vee Bakery
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Handsink faucet will not shut completely off. Broken lids – blueberry flour mix, powdered sugar and old fashion flour. Flour and sugar bins several not labeled, others with labels faded/hard to read. Dishwasher vent pipe leaking water. Pitting flooring by ovens.
--------
7-26-22
Hy-Vee Chicnese Express
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Bowl without handle used for scoop in corn starch.
--------
7-26-22
Hy-Vee Deli
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Rusting and peeling paint in Hussman cooler case.
--------
7-26-22
Hy-Vee Dining
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Bad door seal on prep table. Dishroom flooring and kitchen by fryers in disrepair. Mop board/moulding damaged corner by cash register. A couple worn/torn booths in dining area.
--------
7-26-22
Hy-Vee Gas
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Bad door seals/gaskets on Bai, Smart Water, Gatorade, Body Armor, Pepsi and Coca-Cola reach-in doors.
--------
7-26-22
Hy-Vee Grocery
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Healthy market – condensation/ice buildup on Amy’s Pizza, a Kawan Paratha entrée and reach-in freezers. Dirty light covers in produce trim room. Bad refrigerator/freezer reach-in doors and gaskets: seven of eight reach-in beer cooler doors, beer cave walk-in door gasket, corn on the cob freezer door, White Castle sliders and Hot Pocket doors, Health Choice Power Bowl door, Simeks lasagna and Smart One meal doors, Marie Callendar meal and On-Cor meal doors, Cravin’ Skillet dinner door, Bertolli pasta meal door, Monkey Bread door, Super Pretzel reach-in door, Jimmy Dean Skillet door, El Monterey burrito door, VandeKamp fish stick, stuffed clams, Alaskan cod and Gulf Shrimp doors, Fast Fixn Chicken door, Jimmy Dean Croissant door.
--------
7-26-22
Hy-Vee Meats
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Several loose ceiling tiles along back wall.
--------
7-26-22
Hy-Vee Starbucks
1217 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Torn door seal on refrigerator unit.
--------
7-22-22
Maryville Aquatic Center
504 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Hot dogs left in microwave overnight, COS, discarded. Unlabeled spray bottle, COS.
Noncritical violations
Excessive frost buildup in upright freezer.
--------
7-25-22
McDonald’s
1106 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No handwashing signage at handsink by dishwasher. Discussed flies.
--------
7-22-22
Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf
1 Fall Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No paper towels at handsink. Top inside portion of icemaker is mildewed. Boxes of paper hot cups stored on floor of backroom. No thermometer for cooks to use. No thermometer in refrigerators.
NODAWAY COUNTY FAIR
7-14-22
Ark of Freedom
North side of courtyard
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
————
Fun Time Rides
West side of square
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
————
Host Lions
Courthouse lawn
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No direct contact between food and ice. Ice drained. No sanitizer test kit available, COS.
————
Kool Kats
West side of square
Critical violations
No handwashing available with soap and paper towels. (Hand sink available, but being used for other purpose.)
Noncritical violations
No hair restraints in use.
————
102 BBQ
Nodaway County Community Building
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
A few flies.
————
Pop & Nana Henry’s
North side of Courthouse
Critical violations
Handwashing station not set up, COS.
Noncritical violations
No beard restraint in use.
————
Rust Bucket Ice Cream
East side of square
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
————
Today’s Civic Women
South side of square
Critical violations
Cloth hand towel should be replaced with paper towels, COS.
Noncritical violations
None.
————
Trucker’s Delight
East side of square
Critical violations
Unlabeled spray bottle of sanitizer.
Noncritical violations
None.
7-19-22
Taco John’s
1015 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Discussion item – hand sink next to fryer needs splash shield to prevent possible contamination. Dead bugs in light covers of restrooms. Several flies – worst in unused drive-thru area.
Noncritical violations
Unused drive-thru window area – unkept/floor dirty, wall panel popped, flies. Badly stained ceiling tile in women’s restroom. Spillage (beef juice?) under rack in walk-in cooler. Kitchen floor in general dirty — especially under ice machine. HVAC vents dirty throughout kitchen and lobby. Broken light cover by C02 tank. Rough caulking around men’s stool in restroom — not easily cleanable. Discussed hair restraints, beard restraints, food handlers training, odor in ware wash area possibly escaping from grease trap.
--------
7-22-22
William Coy’s Farm-to-Table Restaurant (follow up to be held)
1 Fall Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
A couple tubs of meat items (beef) from Hyatt Processing — not an inspected facility — with no Missouri Ag or USDA stamp. These items cannot be sold (or used) in the restaurant. Wait station tea dispenser dirty, COS, dumped and washed. Lots of flies and gnats around the onion and potato storage — possibly some spoilage attracting them. (A few flies in bar area too.)
Noncritical violations
Fresh Side and chicken boxes stored on floor of walk-in freezer. Dust buildup on emergency light and fire alarm by exit door, above exposed bread and open pans. No signage at handsink by water heater, left sign, COS. No paper towels at hand sink by water heater. All prep table refrigerator door gaskets are torn/dirty. Leakage/spillage under fryers. Missing ceiling tile by L1C electric panel.