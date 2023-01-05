Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online at www.statefoodsafety.com.
--------
12-19-22
Burger King
1601 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Caulking by three-bay sink dirty and in disrepair. A few stained ceiling tiles in lobby area. Floor overall good, but attention needed under shelving of equipment. Discussed HVAC vents.
--------
12-30-22
Daylight Donuts
624 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Flour bins not labeled. No hand washing signage. No test strips for sanitizer. No food handler training.
--------
12-15-22
Dollar General No. 24586
18958 U.S. Highway 136
Burlington Junction, MO 64428
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
12-7-22
El Maguey
964 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Unlabeled tubs of herbs and spices. Box of foam hinged containers stored on floor, COS. No hand soap at hand sink by back door. No hand washing signage at mens and women’s restrooms. or at hand sink by back door – left signs. Upper baffle of ice maker getting some mold/mildew. Bad door gasket on larger prep table. Dish ware not completely air dried before stacking (Blue “Pepsi” glasses by soda dispenser “wet nested.”). Big mixer dirty. Bowls used as scoops (no handles), COS. Several water leaks – valve by dish area and between hand sink and utility sink and by water heater (maybe water heater). Jugs of empty margarita mix on floor in corner of bar area. Lids open on dumpsters. A few missing and damaged ceiling tiles.
--------
12-29-22
El Nopal No. 5
2717 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Uncovered trays of peppers on racks in walk-in freezer with frost covering them.
Noncritical violations
Box of chicken on floor of walk-in cooler. Uncovered containers of tea- COS. No hand washing signage at hand sink by coffee maker. Excessive frost in walk-in freezer. Some damaged floor by back door and wash room by ice machine room.
--------
12-27-22
Jimmy John’s
1005 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Ice scoop handle in ice at drive thru soda dispenser. Lights not working in dry storeroom (bulbs or ballast). Far backroom lights not shielded. HVAC and exhaust vents dirty in restrooms. Return air vents dirty – above “Driver Caution” signage. Duct work dirty (top and a few joints) in lobby. Discussed hair restraints.
--------
12-16-22
Nodaway-Holt R-VII School District
318 S. Taylor
Graham, MO 64455
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
12-6-22
North Nodaway R-VI Elementary
201 E. Sixth St.
Pickering, MO 64476
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
12-6-22
North Nodaway R-VI Junior High/High School
208 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
12-28-22
Señor Burrito
121 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Live roaches seen behind serving area. * Pest control service comes first Monday of each month. May need to discuss increasing frequency until under control.
Noncritical violations
Bad door gasket on kitchen prep table. Bad door gasket – middle and north doors of three-door refrigerator. Outside of prep table is dirty. Mop board/molding missing under three-bay sink. Floor needing cleaned behind equipment kitchen prep table, ice maker, etc. Baskets and trash in corner – by waste bin/soda station, COS.
--------
12-21-22
Sonic Drive-In
721 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Two of three batter bins not labeled. Box of 44 ounce foam cups on floor. Metal threshold to walk-in cooler door is loose. Ceiling tile missing in bathroom. Unshielded fluorescent light bulbs.
--------
12-13-22
St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School
315 S. Davis St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Discussed caulking and counter tops.
--------
12-15-22
Trexmart No. 8
10043 U.S. Highway 71
Clearmont, MO 64431
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Ice bagged on premises is unlabeled. It has St. Joseph address on bags, but needs store location of where it was actually made/bagged. Spillage under soda boxes. Women’s restroom trash can uncovered. New facility opened 11/15? Walk-in cooler/beer cave not yet operational. Discussed food handlers training.
--------
12-15-22
West Nodway R-I School District
17665 U.S. Highway 136
Burlington Junction, MO 64428
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Trash can not covered in restroom. Unauthorized personnel in kitchen – student going to McCall refrigerator.