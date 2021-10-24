Well, I went up to Iowa the other day to spend some time with my niece and nephew and we decided to meet up at Bedford, Iowa. I’d been asking around for a good place to for to east at and everyone I talked to said that the Junction Cafe was the place to go.
So I met up with young T-Roy and his sister Harrietta, (she was named for me by the way) and when we walked in, I immediately got that local feel. There is nothing like these types of places, good food and good folks.
When the waitress came around, I ordered up me one of them tea and lemonade concoctions that is oh so good. There were so many menu options it was hard to decide. Well T-Roy and I each got a Junction Burger, which was a cheeseburger piled high with that Crazy Good Bar-B-Q smoked pulled pork on Texas-style toast with a side of crinkle cut fries. Harrietta got herself a smoked brisket sandwich, as she, like her wonderful uncle can’t resist good barbecue.
The food came out pretty darn quick and was smoking hot. The food tasted just like Ms. Hattie Mae Jenkins used to make when I was a little boy (if I was ever little) when I’d go across the street for some down home barbecue.
There was so much of that fantastic pulled pork on my sandwich it was overflowing, I sure didn’t get shorted on the portion size. I couldn’t decide which of their own barbecue sauces to try so I put a little bit of both, the Frog’s Spit and Carolina Gold on my sandwich.
I even poured some of that Carolina Gold sauce on the side to dip my perfectly cooked fries, which had just the right amount crispness and softness to it. I would eat darn near anything with some of that tangy mustard sauce on it, as it had the perfect blend of flavors and it’s even fat free, not like that matters much to me.
I was so full afterwards that my waistline started to expand, as I forgot to wear my stretchy britches. I couldn’t even try their legendary strawberry shortcake. Next time, I’m gonna make sure to save room for this local legend. Also, you may want to pick up a bottle or two of their famous sauces. I know I did. Until next time, here’s Hungry Harry saying Soup’s On.