It’s not very often I get to meet up with my old crew consisting of Navin P. Johnson, A-Aron, Old Dirty Wilson and Steve, but when we do, it’s usually a pretty wild time filled with laughter and memories.
It was Old Dirty Wilson’s turn to drive so we piled into his very own “Wagon queen family truckster” and hit the road to Geneo’s Pizza & Pub in downtown St. Joseph.
The choices that Geneo’s has are just unbelievable and the food is mouth-waterin’. They had just about any pizza imaginable, sandwiches, calzones and appetizers — darn near everything a classic pizza joint could have. They also had several beers on tap and plenty of premium spirits to choose from, and needless to say, we indulged.
After getting a round of frosty cold beverages served in chilled glasses, we waited on the food to arrive. Of course, I ordered up an appetizer with the fully loaded pretzel which had pizza cheese and pizza sauce for dipping. I’m not going to lie, I double dipped a few times
A-Aron ordered two side salads to go with his adult beverage because he’s on a crazy no-carb diet. I tried telling him that Geneo’s offered a pizza bowl, which is everything that’s on a pizza minus the crust, but he insisted on just the salads. Old Dirty ordered up a taco pizza, while Steve, showing off his new mustache, got himself a pie with Italian sausage, mushrooms and onions. With those two eatin’, neither of those pizzas stood a chance. Navin P. Johnson and I decided to split a classic supreme on original crust which had everything that a person could want on a pizza. The crust was buttery and stood up to all of the toppings.
Heck, the pizza was so good that we ordered a cheese pizza to go for us to munch on during the trip home, which is when A-Aron decided to forgo his no-carb pledge and sneak a couple slices.
Like normal, because my belly was full of great food and a couple of adult beverages, I fell asleep on the ride home in the roomy family truckster, right in the middle of a sentence about something called a hair sweater. Geneo’s Pizza & Pub is easily going to become the crew’s semiannual hangout.
Unfortunately, this is the last installment of Hungry Harry as I’ve visited about all the places my various modes of transportation could get to before the typical Midwest weather arrives. It’s been a blast back writing for the good folks at the Maryville Forum again. Hopefully, it won’t be another nearly two decades before I’m invited back. Until next time, here’s Hungry Harry saying Soup’s On.