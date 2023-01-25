At the start of each new year, many individuals decide to try different fad diets seen on social media or in commercials on TV.
A fad diet is described as a diet that is trendy or popular for a short time that promises a quick fix for weight loss or other health improvements.
The phrase “a quick fix” intrigues many that want to see a change now. However, these diets are often unsustainable for the long term and are not individualized to each person’s unique needs.
Each of these diets may provide some benefits but do not encompass all the nutrients the body needs for optimal functioning and health. The diets can be strict, not suitable for busy lives and do not allow for a wide variety of foods, which leads to the diets becoming unsustainable.
Instead of falling into the fad diet trend for “a quick fix,” focus on incorporating a variety of nutritious foods into your diet and focus on long-term health. For optimal functioning, the body needs carbohydrates, fats, protein, water and many micronutrients.
Carbohydrates are the body’s number one source of energy. Think of carbohydrates as fuel for your body, especially for your brain. Cutting out carbohydrates can lead to fatigue and brain fog, which can make it harder to complete normal daily tasks.
Incorporating a variety of nutritious carbohydrates into your diet has many benefits, including lowering bad cholesterol levels and raising good cholesterol levels, and the fiber in carbohydrates creates a feeling of fullness that can help with weight loss or control. Examples of nutritious carbohydrates are whole fruits, vegetables, starches like potatoes, peas and lentils, and whole grain products like oats, quinoa, farro, whole grain bread and whole grain pasta.
Fats are an essential nutrient needed for energy, cell function and hormone production. Fats have gotten a bad reputation in the past but are needed for many bodily functions and should be incorporated into your diet. The most nutritious fat to choose is unsaturated fat, which is liquid at room temperature.
Examples of unsaturated fats include olive oil and canola oil and food items such as avocados, nuts and fatty fish. Protein is also needed for muscle and tissue growth and function, and helps regulate many bodily processes. Examples of nutritious protein items include eggs, lean meats such as chicken and turkey, fish and Greek yogurt.
With all that being said, allow yourself to eat foods you like and incorporate fun foods and desserts into your diet because a strict diet is not sustainable. Focusing on balancing your nutrients out to fit your individual needs and your lifestyle.