SKIDMORE, Mo. — The city of Skidmore is under a boil advisory until further notice.
According to an email from City Clerk Meagan Morrow, a leak was found on the old service line from the main at South Orchard Street over the weekend.
According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, a public water system may issue a boil water advisory when there is concern that a problem with drinking water may exist, but it has not yet been confirmed.
These are most commonly issued for major water main breaks or other low-pressure events where the possibility of contamination intrusion exists.
They may also be issued while waiting for results of confirmation samples collected for bacteriological analysis, which can take up to two days plus the time required to transport samples to the laboratory.
The following steps need to be taken:
Note: Let water cool sufficiently before drinking (approximately 110 degrees F).
Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled, noted the DNR website. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing or using backyard pools so water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.
The city asks that residents follow city of Skidmore's social media for updates or call City Hall for more information.
