We are knee deep in all things autumnal. Warm drinks, flannels and colorful leaves abound, but have you ever considered how to make the most of the bountiful seasonal produce available this time of year?
We easily think of fruits and vegetables available throughout the Midwestern summer. Berries, cucumbers, tomatoes and corn can be found at every grocery store and farmer’s market. Today, let’s stop and consider how we can continue to fill our bodies with good nutrition while celebrating the bounty of fall.
The fall harvest is loaded with fresh fruit — apples, pears and cranberries often top the list in our minds. Across Missouri, 23 varieties of apples are grown, all of which are rich in fiber and antioxidants, which can help enhance gut health, protect your heart and help you feel full longer. Pears have similar benefits to apples but are also rich in copper, which is needed for nerve function and the metabolism of cholesterol, as well as potassium, which is essential for heart function. To make the most of the vitamins and minerals, enjoy apples and pears fresh and with skin on. Try chopping them and adding a handful to oatmeal or slicing them to dip in mixtures of Greek yogurt, cinnamon and honey for a seasonal treat.
Many of us think of cranberries for Thanksgiving. Their tart and tangy flavor is delightful in cranberry relishes and muffins. Each bite is full of antioxidant proanthocyanidins, which aid in the prevention of urinary tract infections and may prevent the formation of bacteria in the mouth, fending off cavities as well as gum disease, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Cooler temperatures also bring forth a wealth of squash varieties that are great for roasting, sautéing or even air frying. Try cubing an acorn squash, tossing it with olive oil, roasting and adding it to a salad for a colorful upgrade! Squash contains antioxidants called carotenoids, which support eye and skin health and can reduce the risk for cardiovascular disease.
Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, kale, collards and radishes also flourish this time of year. Some can be enjoyed fresh and others require a little bit of cooking to bring out the flavor, but all are a delicious addition to your fall meal. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the majority of cruciferous vegetables are good sources of fiber, folate and vitamin K while the dark green varieties contain vitamins A and C as well as phytonutrients, which can decrease inflammation as well as lower your risk for cancer.
Whichever produce you choose from the cornucopia this fall, aim to fill at least half of your plate with a variety of fruits and vegetables of all colors at every meal. By doing so, you will help to ensure that you are getting important vitamins and nutrients that support many aspects of your health.