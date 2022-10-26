Cornucopia

We are knee deep in all things autumnal. Warm drinks, flannels and colorful leaves abound, but have you ever considered how to make the most of the bountiful seasonal produce available this time of year?

We easily think of fruits and vegetables available throughout the Midwestern summer. Berries, cucumbers, tomatoes and corn can be found at every grocery store and farmer’s market. Today, let’s stop and consider how we can continue to fill our bodies with good nutrition while celebrating the bounty of fall.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags