MARYVILLE, Mo. — Outdoor barbecues and picnics are a great way to connect with family and friends.
However, these warm weather events present opportunities for bacteria to thrive and safe food handling becomes all the more critical.
If grilling in your backyard and you have easy access to refrigerators and sinks, much of the temperature and sanitation issues are easily addressed, but if carrying food to a picnic site, much more planning goes into keeping food safe.
Taking just a few simple steps can help ensure your food stays safe and your guests stay healthy.
- Pack clean, soapy sponges, cloths and wet towelettes for cleaning surfaces and hands. Wash hands frequently — before and after handling food and after using the restroom, changing diapers and handling pets.
- Clean your produce. Rinse fresh fruits and vegetables under running tap water before packing in the cooler — including those with skins and rinds. Packaged fruits and vegetables that are labeled “ready-to-eat,” “washed” or “triple-washed” need not be washed.
- Keep food cold when traveling to the picnic site. Place raw meat packages in plastic bags and pack separately from canned drinks, ready-to-eat foods and perishables. Avoid opening the cooler’s lid, which lets cold air out and warm air in. Consider packing beverages in a separate cooler. That way, as picnickers open and reopen the beverage cooler to replenish their drinks, the perishable foods won’t be exposed to the warmer outside temperatures.
- When you are ready to cook the raw meat, only remove the amount that will fit on the grill at one time, allowing the remainder to stay in the cold until needed. Never use the same platter or utensils for raw and cooked meat, fish or poultry. Any bacteria present in the raw meat or juices can contaminate the safely cooked foods. Use long-handled tongs when placing or turning meat on the grill to avoid the loss of juices that keep the meat moist and tender. Also, piercing meat with a fork or knife can affect food safety: Bacteria are normally only on the external surfaces, so steaks and roast only need to be cooked to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit to be safe because the outside will have reached a temperature high enough to kill the surface bacteria. However, if the steak is poked or stabbed, these bacteria can be pushed inside and then the meat must be cooked to 155 degrees Fahrenheit, the same as hamburger (All poultry needs to cook to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit). Use a thermometer to ensure proper cooking temperatures: Whole muscle meats — Beef steak, pork, fish and lamb — 145 degrees Fahrenheit, Hamburger, tenderized and ground meats (except poultry) — 155 degrees Fahrenheit, Poultry — 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Once cooked, hot food needs to be kept at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. At home, this can be done by placing meats in an oven or roaster set at 200 degrees Fahrenheit, but when these are not available, keep cooked meats hot by setting them to the side of the grill rack (not directly over the coals where they would eventually overcook) until ready to serve.
- Cold foods also need to be kept cold: 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Foods like chicken salad, cottage cheese, coleslaw and dessert serving dishes can be placed on ice. Drain off ice as it melts and replenish ice frequently.
- Leftovers that have been off the grill for less than four hours (two hours if temperatures are 90 degrees Fahrenheit or above) can be safely transported home in a cooler if there is plenty of ice in it. Discard any food left out more than four hours. Reheat leftover meats to 165 degrees Fahrenheit before re-serving.