MARYVILLE, Mo. — Just east of Maryville on the north side of U.S. Highway 136 is a small, healthy, fish-filled, blue-green pond, and last week its owner allowed it to be used for a youth fishing clinic with help from Missouri Department of Conservation agents.
Ed Higdon, retired game warden from Nodaway County, for years has allowed a local fishing clinic to be held at his pond. Nodaway County Conservation Agent Kris Smith told The Forum during the event that he was very appreciative of Higdon allowing use of his pond.
“Usually in the summer or spring we’ll do these fishing clinics, really just to get people out, engaged, maybe people who’ve not fished before or kiddos who haven’t had the opportunity to fish before and to give them that experience,” Smith said.
And on Thursday morning the fish were biting for Jefferson elementary school students who spent a few hours pulling numerous fish from the pond.
While there were a few young fishers who said they caught their very first fish during last week’s event, most The Forum spoke with had fished before with family members at family ponds.
During the morning fishing event, 10-year-old Marissa Holtman told The Forum that she has caught many fish in her life and that she had just pulled out her second of the morning.
Kenzan Schieber, 8, said she has fished with family before but had yet to catch one until Thursday’s event, when she reeled in a catfish. Her favorite part of fishing is, “probably seeing the different kinds of fish you can catch.”
Cruz Redden, 5, said he caught a bluegill and it was his first fish, but he plans to keep fishing all his life.
While she waited for someone to put a worm on her hook, Bailey Berry, 5, had a moment or two where she was unsure of her age, but was sure she liked fishing. Bailey’s sister, Naomi, 9, caught at least four fish during her time at the pond. As she let one loose back into the pond she waved and called out “Bye fishy!”
Katey Fletchall, Jefferson paraprofessional, said there were about 40 to 50 kids involved in the clinic that morning and that a lot of the students reeled in several fish apiece.
“I think every kid needs to experience the great outdoors, fishing and get some fresh air,” she said.
Smith said he enjoys hosting the events for younger kids, especially ones who don’t regularly have an opportunity to get outside and fish.
“To us it’s all about sharing this resource … and the experience and knowledge to enjoy the resource,” he said. “They’re good feel-good events.”
The event not only got local kids out and involved in fishing, but also conservation agents, conservation department employees and volunteers. With near-perfect fishing weather, numerous MDC employees from throughout northwest Missouri spent time helping put worms on hooks and throw back caught fish.
Some of those helping out included conservation agents Dave Carlyle, Buchanan County; Kyle Dick, Atchison County; Anthony Maupin, Andrew County; Jade Wright, Holt County; and Brandon Lidden, Gentry and Worth counties. Missouri Department of Conservation employees Brandon Johnson and Kelsey Gillenwater also worked with the fishing clinic.
Johnson, who is a student at Missouri Western State University, told The Forum that he “loves” getting to introduce some of the students to fishing.
“It’s not even work really,” he said, explaining that he travels all around northwest Missouri and beyond depending on what is scheduled for him by the MDC.
After the Jefferson students left, Eugene Field Elementary School students taking part in the Summer Journey summer school tried their hand at it. While they didn’t appear to find as many fish with their hooks, they seemed content to be outside for part of the day.
Nine-year-old Lily David caught a channel catfish and told The Forum that she has caught somewhere around 50 fish in her young life.
“My grandpa has a pond,” she explained.
Kayla Bucy, 9, worked a worm onto her hook, and while she hadn’t caught any fish yet, she said she wasn’t grossed out by the muddy little pieces of bait because she has “fished a lot.”
Smith said that the department provides everything for the fishing clinics with its Discover Nature trailer packed with all fishing necessities like poles, bait, bobbers, line, etc.
While talking with a young Maryville student fisher who hadn’t caught a fish all day, Smith smiled and joked with him, “I guess that’s why they call it fishing, not catching.”
For more information about local MDC events or to report a code violation, contact Smith at 816-261-1245. To contact Operation Game Thief, call 800-392-1111.