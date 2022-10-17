This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
MARYVILLE, Mo. – The First Presbyterian Church is opening the Christmas season with an event aimed at fundraising for the Choir Scholarship Fund the church has for Northwest Missouri State University students.
Linda Hansen, a member of the church who runs the scholarship fund, has crafted the World of Christmas Celebration — a day filled with Christmas décor, homemade treats and holiday cheer.
The event, which is replacing the Chocolate Festival the church hosted for nearly 16 years, will present a display of miniature nativity scenes acquired from countries around the world. There will be 26 miniature sets from counties such as Liberia, Italy, Germany, Kenya and more.
“This all started when I was talking to my friend who has this incredible nativity set collection,” Hansen said. “And I said, you know that would be great to show off in church.”
Judy Weishar, who has traveled the world collecting these nativity scenes, told Hansen that she struggled to decide what souvenir she wanted to collect during her travels until she started coming across the miniature nativity scenes.
“What I love about many of the sets I buy in the open markets in Africa is the fact that people take ‘trash’ to us and make items to sell,” Weishar said in a statement. “The Kenya set is from corn husks. The one from Tanzania is simply wire and old cloth. I have one from Ghana that is in a gourd. It is just amazing to watch the creativity.”
The event, which takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 10, also will have a “Christmas Shop” filled with Christmas ornaments and baked goods. The exhibition room will host the miniature nativity sets as well as the holiday collectible Liberty Falls village set. There will be freewill donation jars in both the exhibition room and “Christmas Shop” to raise money for the Choir Scholarship Fund.
The First Presbyterian Church Choir Scholarship was started back in 2001 by Nina Schnieder who worked at the church as the music director until her retirement in 2005. She was on the hunt for two tenors for the church choir when she came up with the idea to start the scholarship and bring in two Northwest students, according to Hansen.
Schneider continued to manage the scholarship until her death in 2016 and her estate donated a large sum of money to the church to ensure the continuation of the scholarship. Hansen said the choir award fund has grown to include 17 students, all of whom participate in the church’s choir nearly every Sunday.
Scholarship participants attend a Sunday service and perform with the choir under the direction of music director Larry Mannasmith. For each appearance they attend, the student is awarded $40 and receives a check the following month, Hansen said.
Aubrey Peterson has participated in the church’s scholarship program for three years as she works on her vocal music education degree at Northwest.
“It’s gonna be tough enough for me to get student teaching done and pay back my student loans on the salary of a teacher,” Peterson said. “So whatever aid I can get right now is gonna help me set up for a better future.”
Peterson said the church reminds her of the old church her grandparents used to attend in Omaha and enjoys having that sense of community again while being away from home.
“This little church in Maryville reminds me of it a lot and makes me feel at home,” Peterson said.