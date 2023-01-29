Rev. Gina Johnson

The First Christian Church in Maryville welcomed the Rev. Gina Johnson as its new pastor last week.

 

 SUBMITTED BY THE FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The First Christian Church announced in a news release last week that the Rev. Gina Johnson will serve as its new pastor.

According to the release, Johnson has been in the ministry for more than a decade and comes to Maryville “with a very dynamic background and an extreme level of focus and determination to continue making First Christian Church an inviting, welcoming community that everyone feels comfortable coming to as they are working on their own understanding of spiritual principles.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags