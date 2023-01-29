MARYVILLE, Mo. — The First Christian Church announced in a news release last week that the Rev. Gina Johnson will serve as its new pastor.
According to the release, Johnson has been in the ministry for more than a decade and comes to Maryville “with a very dynamic background and an extreme level of focus and determination to continue making First Christian Church an inviting, welcoming community that everyone feels comfortable coming to as they are working on their own understanding of spiritual principles.”
Johnson previously served as senior pastor at the Warrensburg First Christian Church.
“I am excited to be here in Maryville and to help grow the Maryville community spiritually,” Johnson said in a statement.
Prior to her position in Warrensburg, Johnson served as associate pastor/director of children’s ministry at the First Christian Church in Sedalia.
Outside of church, Johnson spends time with her family, including six children. She is an avid reader and loves teaching others as well as being “an encourager,” the news release stated, in addition to having a passion for youth and serving the community.
Johnson graduated from Crossroads College in Rochester, Minnesota, with a bachelor’s in ministry and then attended the United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio, where she graduated with a master of divinity with a focus on church renewal leadership.
“Everyone is born with equal ability to speak life into other people’s lives,” Johnson said. “I just had a passion to go through the formal education of ministry to learn what the teachers of the past had to share so we can continue the growth of the awareness of Christ’s Spirit in our lives.”
Sunday services begin at 10:30 a.m. and are broadcast live on Facebook on the church’s Facebook page.
“I would like to personally invite anyone in the community who is looking for a positive, welcoming environment to give us a try,” Johnson said.
For more information, call the church at 660-214-3414 or stop by at 201 W. Third St.