MARYVILLE, Mo. — With the hope of renewing an old tradition, women at the First Christian Church have started preparations to offer a day of food, fun and crafts at its New Beginnings Bazaar.
Starting at 7 a.m. and running until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, the bazaar will offer different events throughout the day for attendees to have fun finding fellowship.
A coffee shop opens at 7 a.m. and will offer baked goods. Throughout the day members of the community may come and go to various hand-crafted goods booths including a Christmas shop, a sewing shop, a bread basket, and wood and metal shop.
“FCC had many successful bazaars in the past,” Joann Espey, congregation member and quilter, wrote in a news release. “All members worked together in promoting friendship and fellowship within the church and community. It is time to reflect on the past and continue on into the future.
Many church workers made for a happy day and all took pride in fulfilling their catchy themes, of which there were many, according to Espey.
“The quilters were an important part of the bazaar,” she said. “They hand-pieced and hand-quilted one quilt a year for the bazaar. Booths were filled with crafts, food and a great meal was served.”
This year a king-size quilt, hand-pieced and hand-quilted, will be auctioned off at 6 p.m. Espey along with several others helped create the quilt full of fall colors and flowers.
From 5 to 7 p.m., a freewill donation beef and noodle dinner will be served. Inside dining or carryout will be available.
A silent auction will be open for bidding all day. Espey explained that the silent auction won’t list names of previous bidders, so no one feels uncomfortable bidding, but the items being auctioned will have information about the item and who donated it.
She created and donated a Penny Rug that has inside one of the loops a 1981 penny, and the date the current church was dedicated. Her daughter created two throws — each is themed around the major Kansas City sports teams the Chiefs and Royals — that will be raffled off during the event. Raffle tickets are available from any church member.
The church organization is raising funds to make improvements to the church fellowship hall.
“Many civic organizations and clubs use our fellowship hall, our mission and goal is to make improvements so they will have a great experience,” Espey wrote in a news release.
This year’s event is chaired by Betty Praiswater, Sue Powell and Espey.
“We were rewarded with strong leadership from Marguerite Young and Barbara Miller for many years,” Espey wrote in the release.
Other members who chaired the bazaar through the years included Bunny Moeller and Espey, Jan Colville and Edna Hanna, Dorothy Rickabaugh and Mary Poppa, Powell, Alice Hersh and Espey, and Anita Shell, Wilma Totten and Hanna.