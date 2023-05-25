MARYVILLE, Mo. — On June 1, Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh will hang up his helmet and pass the city’s fire protection to a young, quite competent and cohesive team.

Since January of 1985, Maryville has been under the watchful eye of Rickabaugh, whose love for his hometown is obvious. From being woken up for 38 years’ worth of late-night callouts and missing family events to educating youths about fire safety and participating in nearly four decades of community events, Rickabaugh has given a lot of himself to the town of Maryville.

Maryville Public Safety Fire Division Capt. Phil Rickabaugh, along with his Dalmatian “Higbee,” the division’s mascot, are shown in February 2016, inside the truck bay at MPS headquarters.
Maryville Public Safety Fire Capt. Phil Rickabaugh and the fire station Dalmatian took part in the July 2014 Nodaway County Fair parade by riding in one of the department’s fire trucks.
Future Firefighters 1996 - As a part of Fire Safety Week, these children from Head Start toured the Maryville Department of Public Safety Fire Division. Squirt, Lt. Phil Rickabaugh’s Dalmatian, produced many smiles on the children. Those making the afternoon tour were, from left to right, Brandon Swinford, Jessica Bledsoe and twins, Kari and Kenzi Waldeier.
Maryville Public Safety Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh works a house fire on Walnut Street in 2019.
Maryville Public Safety Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh works a house fire on Walnut Street in 2019.
Maryville Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh speaks September 2022, at the Northwest Missouri State University 9/11 Stair Climb event held at Bearcat Stadium.
Firefighter Phil Rickabaugh shows kids at the Maryville Head Start Center his gear during a visit in 2019. “Fireman Phil” talked to students about how firefighters do their job and the importance of fire safety.
