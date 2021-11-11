MARYVILLE, Mo. — Under the Son Ministries’ fifth annual Christmas Homes Tour will feature four local family homes full of cheerful holiday décor for anyone interested in enjoying festive surroundings while also supporting an important cause.
As with the previous four years, proceeds from the tour will be used to support the educational expenses for children living at the Gethsemane Home in northern Thailand. Since 2017, local couple Steve and Donella Sherry have worked with local homeowners to offer a peek into their holiday décor ideas as a way to support a cause near and dear to their hearts.
For around 10 years, the pair has been traveling to Thailand off and on with Under the Son Ministries and working with Christians local to that region to spread the word and help children at the home. The ministry has grown so much that several small parcels of land were purchased, and more housing and a church were built.
“It’s really blown us away, all that God’s done over there,” Donella told The Forum in 2017.
This year she said all of their fundraisers help provide an education through university for the children at Gethsemane Home. Under the Son’s fundraisers like plant sales and the Christmas Tour make that possible.
Donella said that since their support began, two students from the home have graduated from university. Currently, Under the Son Ministries is supporting 18 children: four in elementary school, two in middle school, seven in high school or trade school and five in university.
“All of these children are supported through sponsors and our educational fund,” she said. “Next year there will be seven in university. These numbers have changed yearly as we bring more children with needs into the home.”
Last year, the Sherrys said the pandemic had created difficulties traveling to visit the children. They’re currently working toward a visit next year.
“The last time we were in Thailand was November 2019,” Donella said. “There is a need for us to return when it is safe so that we can touch base with our staff and all of our children there. We try to do weekly video chats with the parents at Gethsemane Home to stay in contact and to be sure their needs are being met.”
She explained that there are many hill tribe children in Thailand who are in villages where their physical and educational needs are not being met. Each child has their own story. Some are orphans who have lost both parents. Some have been abandoned by parents or have parents in prison.
“Under the Son Ministries provides a secure home where their physical and spiritual needs are being met,” Donella said. “We started this ministry 10 years ago and have been so overwhelmed with the support our community has given these children. There are many stories to tell, and we would be happy to share with your group or church.”
The tour
Four families plan to open their holiday-themed homes to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, including: Aaron and Jill Auten, 941 W. Third St.; Brian and Rachel Golightly, 3 Elm Square (corner of North Ray and West Third streets); Karl and Linda Ritterbusch, 1108 W. Edwards St.; and Mark and Carol Watkins, 1023 Bellows Drive.
Members of the public may purchase tickets now available from the homeowners themselves or from the following businesses: Blue Willow, Ferluknat Farm, La Chic, Maryville Florists, Minnie Lane and The Kitchen & Bath Source.
In previous years, some homeowners have provided light refreshments during the tour, scavenger hunts pointing out distinct, historic family décor pieces and more.
After touring the homes participants may enter a drawing for door prizes which will be drawn after the tour.
Anyone interested in helping Under the Son Ministries or purchasing a ticket, may call Steve Sherry at 660-254-5775.