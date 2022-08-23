MARYVILLE, Mo. — Students got an early start for the first day of school at Eugene Field Elementary School on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Teachers welcomed students from kindergarten through fifth grade as they made their way through the doors that opened at 7:30 a.m., with some students arriving even earlier in anticipation of the day.

Chris Davison stops traffic while Eugene Field Elementary School Principal Philip Pohren helps students cross Second Street on Tuesday, the first day of school.
