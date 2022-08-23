This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Abigail Stickelman, 6, poses for a photo taken by Leta Stickelman alongside friends Megan Lager, Aiden Lager, Xander Lager, 6, and Zabriella Lager, 5, on Tuesday morning outside Eugene Field Elementary School.
Abigail Stickelman, 6, poses for a photo taken by Leta Stickelman alongside friends Megan Lager, Aiden Lager, Xander Lager, 6, and Zabriella Lager, 5, on Tuesday morning outside Eugene Field Elementary School.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Students got an early start for the first day of school at Eugene Field Elementary School on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Teachers welcomed students from kindergarten through fifth grade as they made their way through the doors that opened at 7:30 a.m., with some students arriving even earlier in anticipation of the day.
Students got off buses, out of cars, hugged teachers and walked into the doors of their classrooms. Teachers, other classmates and even the crossing guard welcomed many as they made their way into the buildings. While some students weren’t as thrilled for the first day, others couldn’t wait. Ivy Lyle was excited to be there.
“I already know my teacher from summer school,” Lyle said. “I’m most excited for P.E.”
Xander Meyer expressed how excited he was for school.
“I just like going to school,” Meyer said.
On Thursday, Aug. 18, students and parents were able to set up for success at back to school night, where they could be introduced to new teachers and get acclimated to the school.
Ashtyn White, 9, started fourth grade this year at EFE and was there earlier than many of the students Tuesday morning to help as part of SWAT or “Spoofhounds Working As a Team.” She held a photo frame to hand out to parents and students on their first day. White told The Forum she joined SWAT to help people.
“Well, I really like to help people,” she said. "I like helping the community and keeping animals safe and I feel like everybody should be kind and grateful that you have food."