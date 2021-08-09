DENVER, Co. — Research showing the long-term effects of COVID-19 on brain function was first presented July 26-30 in Denver, Colorado, at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.
Throughout the past year, the Alzheimer’s Association has taken part in an international research study, involving scientists from nearly 40 countries. The study has tracked the coronavirus’ global impact on the central nervous system’s behavior, cognition and function, said Juliette Bradley, Kansas state director of communications for the Alzheimer’s Association.
An AAIC report stated this research suggests the coronavirus accelerates Alzheimer’s disease symptoms and causes long-term cognitive dysfunction. After recovering from COVID-19, older individuals often experience lasting brain impairment. This includes a continued lack of taste and smell.
Other information discussed at the conference includes the connection between rural areas and high Alzheimer’s mortality rates, the lack of diversity in clinical trials, the impact of air quality on brain function and the correlation between dementia and transgender and nonbinary individuals.
New data from multiple studies show a connection between air pollution exposure and an increased growth of dementia-related brain plaques. This connection has not been researched before, according to information from the AAIC. However, it suggests improved air quality reduces dementia risk and improves brain function.
Rural areas in the East South-Central region of the U.S. have the highest Alzheimer’s mortality rates, according to a study presented at the AAIC. States in this region include Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee. The region’s Alzheimer’s mortality rate is 274 per 100,000 in those over 65 years old. Individuals affected by dementia are expected to triple globally to 152 million by 2050.
A research team at the University of Wisconsin evaluated the presence of diversity in Alzheimer’s clinical trials. Their findings concluded historically under-represented individuals are more likely to volunteer if they have a family member with dementia (74 percent) or are invited to participate (85 percent). The study also found American Indians, African Americans and Hispanic/Latino individuals are more likely to volunteer if a person of the same race asks them.
Two studies presented at the AAIC show transgender and gender nonbinary adults in the U.S. are almost twice as likely to report cognitive decline compared to those who are not transgender. An AAIC report stated health conditions, such as depression, obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and tobacco and alcohol use are more prevalent in the transgender community. These conditions are considered risk factors for dementia, although little is known about dementia’s effects on transgender individuals.
“These new data point to disturbing trends showing COVID-19 infections leading to lasting cognitive impairment and even Alzheimer’s symptoms,” said Heather Snyder, Ph.D., Alzheimer’s Association vice president of medical and scientific relations. “With more than 190 million cases and over 4 million deaths worldwide, COVID-19 has devastated the entire world. It is imperative that we continue to study what this virus is doing to our body and brain.”
The Alzheimer’s Association seeks to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia through encouraging early detection and risk reduction, participating in global research and improving support and care for those effected by dementia.
Heart of America is the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. There are 50,000 individuals and 200,000 family members and care partners affected by dementia within this service area, according to Heart of America’s website.
A press release notes that the chances of developing dementia and experiencing memory loss increase when an individual is exposed to prolonged stress. Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers are vulnerable to stress such as this. The COVID-19 health crisis has also increased the prevalence of certain stressors.
Locally, the Memory Rider’s Café seeks to ease this stress by providing an opportunity for individuals with memory loss and their care partners to engage with and support others who have similar experiences.
The Alzheimer’s Association and Mosaic Life Care Hospice host Memory Rider’s Café on the fourth Friday of every month at United Methodist Church in Maryville.
It is a public, come-and-go event that lasts from 10 to 11:15 a.m. The next meeting is Aug. 27. Reservations are not required.
For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900. For more information on Memory Rider’s Café, call 816-676-8706.