2022 Farm Family of Nodaway County

The Roberts family was selected Missouri Farm Family for Nodaway County. Shown from left  in the front row are Allison Roberts, Teri Roberts and  Dr. Mike Roberts. Dignitaries are shown from left in the back row: Todd Hayes, Vice President, Missouri Farm Bureau; Rob Kallenbach, Senior Program Director of Agriculture & Extension; Byron Roach, Missouri State Fair Commissioner; Blake Rollins, Chief Administrative Officer, Missouri Farm Bureau; Chad Higgins, Associate Vice Chancellor for Extension & Engagement; Jamie Johansen, Missouri State Fair Commissioner; Ted Sheppard, Missouri State Fair Commissioner; and Sherry Jones, Missouri State Fair Commissioner.

 SUBMITTED BY NODAWAY COUNTY EXTENSION

MARYVILLE, Mo. ― Dr. Michael and Teri Roberts and family of Maryville were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, on Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair.

According to a news release, the Roberts family was selected as the Nodaway County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Nodaway County and the local Farm Bureau. The family also includes Zeb and Allison.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags