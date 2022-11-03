BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — A few miles down State Route PP, a community’s worth of combines, tractors and harvest equipment filled the fields of their friend and farmer Dave Dalbey, who died in early October. As small towns always seem to do, the community gathered together to help a friend in need.
Dalbey had fallen ill earlier in the year and it was known he would need help when harvest season arrived, but friends hadn’t expected him to pass away before the time came. Nonetheless, more than 20 area farmers pulled equipment from their fields and headed over to the Dalbey farm on two separate occasions to complete the harvest for Dalbey and his family.
“It’s something that the community wants to be involved in,” said Lee Larabee, who organized the harvest. “People donate their time and have crops of their own to get out. Dave was someone who had done the same thing previously, where he would give a day or two to harvest a crop for a neighbor in bad shape or had trouble.”
On Oct. 20, community members maneuvered 10 combines, five auger carts and five semis throughout the soybean field to harvest more than 400 acres of the crop. On Halloween, farmers returned to Dalbey’s fields to harvest the corn surrounding the family home. Linda Parker, Dalbey’s sister, recalled that people have gathered before to help a friend in need, citing a few years ago when they helped harvest Andy Gast’s field after his wife passed away.
“Small communities just do this,” Parker said. “They just do this. I’ve known it for years.”
Angie Mowbray, Dalbey’s daughter, said the turnout was unbelievable considering that the community doesn’t have many farmers who duplicate soybean and corn harvest during the year.
While friends had known for several weeks they would eventually help harvest the Dalbeys’ farm, they hadn’t expected him to pass away before it took place. In preparation, signs had been hung up in Burlington Junction’s local restaurants where people could put their names and equipment information to sign up as a volunteer.
From there, Larabee took over the organization after several of the volunteers had asked him to be the coordinator, a role he accepted with honor. According to Parker, Larabee had the structure of the harvest “down to a science.”
He orchestrated who would be in each field, what times they would be there and how many acres each combine was in charge of. He also ensured there was a service truck available should anyone have any issues. His organization helped those preparing food to know how many meals to send to each field.
“(The harvest) ran like a well-oiled machine,” Parker said.
Parker said Nodaway Valley Bank provided sandwiches and grilled pork loins for all the volunteers in the fields for the soybean harvest. For the day of the corn harvest, Dalbey’s wife, Becky, prepared barbecued beef along with chips, popcorn balls and more that had been donated for meals. Several area community members turned out to help prepare and pack the lunches each day and deliver them to those in the field.
Larabee knew Dalbey well, starting from when they began doing business in 1976, and since then as a friend and fellow active member of the community.
Dalbey was a resident of Burlington Junction throughout his life, graduating from West Nodaway High School in 1966, according to his obituary. He then served his country in the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he received a Purple Heart for his service.
After his service, Dalbey returned to the area to continue working on the farm as well as owning and operating Dalbey Seed Co. On the farm, he bred Angus cows, which he gained an interest in as a child when he showed them at local and state shows. Throughout his life, he was active in the community as a 4-H leader, a teacher and a mentor.
While it’s impossible to pay Dalbey, or any community member, back for what they give to the Burlington Junction community throughout their life, those harvesting his fields gave it their best shot, especially considering the time, effort and machinery donated to the harvest.
“They’re giving a lot because combines cost a lot and there’s a certain amount of wear on every acre they put on,” Larabee said. “So, they’re making an awfully large effort to be able to help.”
This harvest and everything the community has done for the Dalbey family since Dave’s passing and before is not something they will forget anytime soon.
“It’s so heartwarming to know that my dad touched so many people,” Mowbray said. “These families would do it for anyone and I know that my dad would be, beyond words, thankful for this.”