BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — A few miles down State Route PP, a community’s worth of combines, tractors and harvest equipment filled the fields of their friend and farmer Dave Dalbey, who died in early October. As small towns always seem to do, the community gathered together to help a friend in need.

Dalbey had fallen ill earlier in the year and it was known he would need help when harvest season arrived, but friends hadn’t expected him to pass away before the time came. Nonetheless, more than 20 area farmers pulled equipment from their fields and headed over to the Dalbey farm on two separate occasions to complete the harvest for Dalbey and his family.

