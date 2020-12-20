The late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, when asked when there would be enough women on the Supreme Court answered with “When there are nine.” When some expressed surprise, she pointed out that there had been nine men on the court for over 200 years. So the question of “How many is enough?” How many are significant?”
In the last columns I have been writing about individual women of the early church, but many of these women have been accompanied by the phrase” many other women.” When we first meet her, Lydia is surrounded by “many other women.” Joanna goes to the tomb with Mary Magdalene and “many other women.” Tabitha’s house is filled with “many women.” Susanna and “many others” help support the church.
How many? Just what are the numbers of women who are part of the early church? By focusing on individuals, we can lose sight of the numbers of ordinary women who made up the church, as followers, yes, but also as leaders, teachers, apostles, disciples and missionaries.
In the last chapter of Romans, Romans16, Paul sends personal greetings to members of the Roman church. Twenty-nine people are mentioned by name or by function.
Of the 29, 10 are women.
That means one third of the workers, the beloved, the apostles, the missionaries, the leaders are women.
I will write about two of those women, Phoebe and Prisca (or Priscilla) in future weeks. The other eight are a cross-section of women in the church. And one of them is a puzzle still today.
Mary has worked “very hard;” Tryphaena and Tryphosa are also “workers.” Persis is “beloved.” Rufus’ mother has “been like a mother,” to Paul. Julia is to be greeted with a “holy kiss” as is Nereus’ sister.
Paul acknowledges all these women as essential to him and his building of the church.
Then there is Junia, the puzzle. Junia is central to Paul’s list. She is a relative of Paul; she has been in prison with Paul and “is prominent among the apostles,” and she has been with Christ before Paul. What a remarkable position for a woman to hold.
She converted before Paul and is not only an apostle, but a prominent one. She has suffered as Paul has and is related to Paul. If she is so prominent, why don’t we hear more about her?
The answer is in many versions of the Bible, Junia has become Junius (the female is transformed into the male) or is it the other way around?
When Father Albert looked at Junia, his research led him to conclude that Junia/Junius was a “rat hole.” And he is right. We aren’t ever going to be able to solve the puzzle of who made the change much less why it was made.
It does seem to me that a third-century (male) scribe would have been more comfortable seeing a masculine figure (Junius) doing all the things ascribed to Junia/Junius than a female figure (Junia). After all, by the time transcriptions were being made, the female apostles and disciples of the early church were fading from church tradition.
The numbers of ordinary women who had functioned in the early church, supported it and spread the word had disappeared in plain sight. In this case, a third wasn’t enough. Ten wasn’t enough. And Junia, the imprisoned, early convert and “prominent” apostle was replaced by a more acceptable male figure.