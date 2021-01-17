Given the terrible last week, COVID-19 numbers rising and a riot in Washington, D.C., why would you want to read about hidden women of the early church? Why would I want to write about them? The answer to the first question is, as always, it’s up to you.
The answer to the second is truthfully I found it very hard to write this week. What story or event would make sense, let alone have an impact, in the context of today?
I found my answer in the story of Martha and Mary (Luke 10:38-42). One of my favorite mystery writers, Dorothy L. Sayers said she had never heard an adequate sermon preached on this text of two sisters who are hosting Jesus for dinner.
The story is simple and short. Jesus is visiting their home. Martha is cooking, cleaning, setting the table and generally doing all the things needed to make the occasion a “success.” Women readers, in particular, imagine if you had such a visitor coming to dinner. What preparations would you make? How much would you worry? How much would you bustle around making sure everything was “just right?”
Mary, on the other hand, sits at Jesus’ feet and listens to Jesus. Speaking as an older sister myself, I’m just sure that Mary is the younger of the two.
Martha comes in and complains about the lack of help she is getting. And Jesus, while acknowledging Martha’s worries and work, sides with Mary. “There is need of only one thing. Mary has chosen the better part, which will not be taken from her.”
I know this story applies to all of us regardless of gender. We all get caught up in the “busy-ness” of the day (especially these days) and lose sight of the one needful thing.
But the first time I read the passage, it seemed to be directed to me as a woman and a sister. It still does. It is set in a household. Martha speaks to such a strong part of me, wanting my house to be in order and admired, afraid of the negative judgment of others if it comes up short, Martha gets lost in the preparations, in controlling her environment.
Without the “Marthas” among us, the hundreds of tasks we take for granted would not get done. I can understand her frustration with Mary, who is ignoring those household tasks and to Martha’s eyes, not doing anything to help.
Yet Jesus’ response, while acknowledging the work Martha is doing, is to value Mary. Mary sits and learns at the teacher’s feet. And it is “the better part.”
The unmistakable message from Jesus to women (and all of us) is that we cannot be distracted from his basic teachings. Evidently we need to hear and pledge fidelity to them again and again and again.
“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Does anyone think that the rioters at the capitol were hearing that message, much less acting on it?
Were they demonstrating their love for their neighbor?
Yes, our work is important, but we must, like Mary, be prepared to abandon it at any moment to learn again and again and again and to act again and again and again on these truths of Jesus.