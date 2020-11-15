Before we leave Phillipi and Lydia’s church, there is another woman worth our attention. This woman, she is unnamed. In this she is typical of many women in history. She is also “a slave.” We find her in Acts 16, immediately following Lydia prevailing on Paul, Silas, and Timothy.
“One day, as we were going to the place of prayer, we met a slave girl who had a spirit of divination and brought her owners a great deal of money by fortune-telling. While she followed Paul and us, she would cry out ‘These men are slaves of the Most High God, who proclaim to you a way of salvation.’ She kept doing this for many days. But Paul, annoyed, turned and said to the spirit, ‘I order you in the name of Jesus Christ to come out of her.’ And it came out that very hour.” Acts 16: 16-18.
This is no casting out of demons which results in a happy ending for everybody. The girl’s “owners” (what a word), angry that she has lost her value to them, have Paul and his companions seized and taken to the magistrates who strip them, beat them, and imprison them. The slave girl is never heard from again. She seems insignificant in her own story.
But what she has cried out is true. These men are slaves to God, and they do proclaim a way to salvation. She reinforces Paul’s message; she does not attack it. She notifies people that Paul is to be trusted.
She shows qualities of many of the women who come into contact with Paul and Jesus in the early church. She is, like so many women, an outsider, a slave. She is persistent. She follows Paul for “many days.” She speaks up, not unlike Lydia. And she is a truth-teller.
For her efforts, how is she rewarded? Here the different versions of the Bible are interesting. Paul is “grieved” in one, “in distress” in another, and “troubled” in a third. But Paul is “annoyed” in a fourth and “very much annoyed” in a fifth.
It is possible (if Paul is grieved, distressed, or troubled) to see the casting out of the demon as something Paul does because he feels her pain. But if he acts out of annoyance, we see Paul differently. We could argue that he sets her free of “her owners” by destroying her value to them, but what has he “freed” her to? Starvation? A life on the streets?
Paul doesn’t show any concern for the woman’s future. He just seems fed up with this woman following him around calling out the truth.
Contrast this with Luke where Jesus casts out seven demons from a woman, but that woman is not nameless and forgotten. She is Mary Magdalene and she becomes part of Jesus’ entourage, following him to the cross.
The fate of the unknown slave girl is much more typical. She is nameless and forgotten. What do stories about nameless women who were abused or defiled tell us? They show that women were there. That even the nameless woman (who speaks the truth) has significance.
Next week we’ll leave Phillipi and take a look at one of the women who have been lost in Mary Magdalene’s shadow — Susanna.