Like Susanna, Joanna exists in the shadow of Mary Magdalene. While Susanna is associated with funding for the movement, Joanna is associated with steadfastness, courage and power.
Luke 8 begins with a general description of the 12 disciples and the women with them. “Mary, called Magdalene, from whom seven demons had gone out, and Joanna, the wife of Chuza, the manager of Herod’s household; and Susanna.”
These women were helping to support them out of their own means.
Joanna is first identified as a “wife,” but she is not just any wife. She is married to Chuza who just happens to be the ... wait for it — manager of Herod’s household. We remember who Herod is, right? The king of the Jews. The ruler opposed to Jesus.
So the woman married to the head of Herod’s household supports, (monetarily? spiritually?) the trouble-making Jesus. I try to think of a modern parallel. The closest I can come is hypothetical: Mark Meadows’ (President Trump’s Chief of Staff) wife Debbie, publicly donating to and campaigning for the Biden/Harris ticket. It boggles the mind.
This scenario was even less likely in the first century since Meadows is a free agent and can quit when he wants. Chuza is likely to be less free and more bound to Herod. And consequently, Joanna may have less freedom and it may require more courage for her to “follow” Jesus.
And follow him she does. She, like Susanna, helps to support Jesus and his teachings throughout the kingdom. Probably by money. But more importantly by the fact she is closer to power than the other women who surround Jesus.
One can picture Joanna talking quietly about the teachings of this man from Nazareth with those she comes in contact with: servants, perhaps even diplomats.
What is there about Jesus that speaks to her and that she speaks of? That the poor are blessed, and the wealthy condemned? Not a message that the well-to-do find easy to hear. It would put her in danger.
Could it be a vision of a more peaceful world, God’s kingdom on earth? These are visions that go against the current power structure, the world Herod rules.
Does this danger result in her leaving Chuza and Herod’s household to follow Jesus? Joanna disappears from the text until the very end where lies a possible answer.
These women, Joanna among them, “had come with him from Galilee … and saw the tomb and how his body was laid.” (Luke 23:55). Away from her home, Joanna and the other women prepare the spices to anoint the body and she returns with them to the stone rolled away.
We know Joanna is there because she is named in Luke 24:10 at the site of Jesus empty tomb. “Now it was Mary Magdalene, Joanna, Mary the mother of James, and the other women who were with them, who told this to the disciples.”
Joanna is one of the first to see the empty tomb. Once she met Jesus, she is so transformed by his message that she follows him up to and beyond the cross, leaving behind position and earthly power. An ordinary woman transformed by her encounter with the divine.