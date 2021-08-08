The time of the day that I feel most stressed is in the morning. I think of all the things I need to do and I wonder how I am going to jam it all into my day. I think of all the challenges that I know I will face and I worry about the problems that might arise.
What helps me with this stress is my early morning walk. I have found a good place to walk. It is a place away from city streets on a path that leads out through the woods and near a creek. There I can see a deer every now and then, watch the birds and see the familiar people who share this morning practice with me. As a daily habit, I am able to see the seasons come and go and observe the small changes continually taking place in the world around us.
I like the passage in Isaiah:
“They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings as eagles. They shall run and not be weary. They shall walk and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31
The climax of this passage is not to mount up with wings of eagles, nor is it to run and not be weary. The end point of Isaiah's vision is to walk and not faint.
Then there is this famous passage in Genesis:
“Enoch walked with God, and he was not, for God took him.” Genesis 5:24
What a nice way to say it. Bible here is poetically describing a person's life. Enoch walked with God, because there was a close friendship, a common bond and mutual affection. God and Enoch liked each other. They were going along the same path, so they walked together.
Faith is our walk with God. We are never told it would be an easy walk. Being a Christian does not mean that there will not be difficult moments. You have to do your own walking. God will not carry those who can walk. Along the way you will become tired. Sometimes you will walk over rough terrain. Sickness, failure, sorrow, disappointment perhaps will lie across the path, but you will not lose your way. You will be lead to others who are struggling. You will learn hard lessons about yourself.
But as I learn each morning on my walk, you will see miracles of beauty, grace and goodness. You will see how things in this world so intricately fit and work together. You will see the marvelous beauty and power of all living things. You will find peace.
Walking with God seems to me to be a good description of the life of faith. The life of Christ in the gospels is told as a journey he shared with his disciples. Along the way he taught, healed, shared meals and listened to their concerns.
I am thankful for the peace, wisdom, compassion and patience God provides in our walk of life.