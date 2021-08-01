All love that we experience and express, if it is to be experienced at its greatest, is founded on the love of God. When we begin to try to get our mind around the love of God it is a daunting task.
Scripture tells us that God’s love is limitless; it is beyond our comprehension. Psalm 103:11 says, “As high as the heavens are above the earth, so great is his lovingkindness toward those who fear him. In Ephesians 3:19 the apostle Paul prays that we might know the love of God that surpasses knowledge. When it comes to God’s love, there are no limits and no boundaries. That love is beyond anything we can get our minds around.
Scripture goes on to tell us that God’s love is everlasting. God loves us eternally. Psalm 136:1 “Give thanks to the Lord for he is good; His lovingkindness is everlasting.” God’s love lasts through everything and anything. I will never exhaust God’s love expressed toward me.
Scripture says that God’s love never changes. Micah 7:18 tells us that God delights in unchanging love. No matter what I do or who I am, God loves me unconditionally and constantly. God’s love is sacrificial. It is given by grace. There is nothing we can do to purchase or earn God’s love. God’s love is personal and individual. God cares about the one. God numbers the very hairs on our head. God knows and cares about the individual. God’s love is profound beyond words. God’s love is the basis for the great moves of God in history. Jesus said that love was the summation of the entire law. We are to love God with all our heart, soul and might and to love our neighbor as ourselves. On these two commands rest the whole of the law.
Scripture records that love is the cause and the standard by which our love of others is to be measured. Love for others is the evidence of true conversion and a lack of love for others is a clear indication that our conversion is spurious. The Bible states it this way in 1 John 4:7-8 “Everyone that loves is born of God and knows God. He who loves not does not know God for God is love.”
These statements we can all agree with. We welcome the kind of love that is free, expressed, profuse … that loves us regardless, the kind of love that is unconditional. What does it look like to express that kind of love to others? According to 1 Corinthians 13 that kind of love looks like this: “Love is patient, love is kind, love is not jealous, love does not brag and is not arrogant, love does not act unbecomingly and does not seek its own. Love is not provoked and does not take into account a wrong suffered. Love does not rejoice in unrighteousness, but love rejoices in the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, and hopes all things.”
We live in a world where we speak much about the kind of love we are to exhibit in our lives. Today may we practice loving far more than we practice speaking about love.