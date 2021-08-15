Exodus 13:17
17 When Pharaoh let the people go, God did not lead them by way of the land of the Philistines, although that was nearer; for God thought, “If the people face war, they may change their minds and return to Egypt.”
And it came to pass, the record states, “... that God led them not through the way of the land of the Philistines, although that was near, but God led the people about, through the way of the wilderness.” It was only 200 miles from Egypt to Canaan, 10 days journey by camel caravan, perhaps several weeks or months by foot, one hour today by air travel, just 200 miles from slavery to the land of promise. However, it took the Israelites 40 years to get there. I wonder if this might have something very real to say to us in our pilgrimage. God leads us not by the near way, but the long way around.
The Bible is called the book of life, because that is what it is about. The Bible shows us life, speaks to us about what life really is, and tells us plainly what our experience confirms: Life is not a smooth path where we can get where we want to go quickly. Life is not even a straight path. The progress of the soul can never be reduced to such geometric simplicity. You and I like these people long ago, are often confronted by the necessity of having to go the long way around.
One of the challenges we face as a nation and a people is impatience. Long-term goals are replaced with short-sighted reaction and hasty shortcuts. We see what is wrong around us and desire better for ourselves and our children, but we are caught up in momentary obsession rather than long-term aspiration. We want a good country which provides for its citizens and which behaves responsibly on the world stage. We want a church. We want a faith. The problems facing us in this day are very big. The solutions are there, but it will take time, discipline and work. The test of the future will be more about our patience than our power. Sadly, political ambition is constrained by the near horizon of each election cycle. We have lost so much because of our love affair with having it all now.
For individuals and for nations, greatness begins in perseverance.
The tyranny of this age is involves our desire to get what we want now. The more important values of courage, wisdom and compassion are only developed over time.
It may help to soothe the anxious fever of this age if we were to consider God's infinite patience. Go out into the woods and consider how God makes a tree. Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow, they do not spring from seed to flower in an instant. Nor do we progress from youth to maturity. It takes time and experience to become a woman or a man. One of the most characteristic words of the Bible is the word, “wait.” “Wait on the Lord, wait, I say, upon the Lord.” (Isaiah 40:31) God leads people not by the near way, but by the long way around.
Maybe then we can take hope in the Bible’s patient wisdom. Let us not give up on our bravest dreams as a people and nation. May we continue to strive toward our goals, strive alongside of the one who holds the future with strong hands, and who long ago lead people not by the near way, but by the long way around.
Don’t give up. The work that God has begun, God will complete. God will make it happen, the same God of the exodus, who, so long ago, lead the people not by the short way, but by the long way around.