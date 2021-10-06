SKIDMORE, Mo. — The 123rd Harvest Festival celebration will start at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10 at St. Oswald’s In-the-Fields Episcopal Church.
Beginning in 1897, friends and family of the church have gathered each fall for a special service called the Harvest Festival.
Rev. Michael Kyle, who served St. Oswald’s from 2004-2007, will preside at this year’s service.
A news release stated event modifications have been made to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. These changes include removing the potluck dinner after the service and requiring masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
St. Oswald’s was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1992. It was modeled after the founding families’ home church, also named St. Oswald’s in Grasmere, England.
According to a news release, the church was built using the gable front variant of shingle style architecture, which was first used in the suburbs on the East Coast at the end of the 19th century.
St. Oswald’s is located in southeast Atchison County. To reach the church from Maryville, drive 19 miles west on State Highway 46 and then 4 miles south on State Route EE.