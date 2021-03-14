Remember last week we said that God is a rational God. He wants a relationship with us, just like he wanted a relationship with Adam and Eve.
Genesis 2:16-17
After creating them and a world for them to live in, he gave them only one rule, “don’t eat the fruit from that tree because if you do you’re going to die.” Death, God said would be the natural consequence of eating that forbidden fruit.
Adam and Eve believed the lie that if they were to eat the fruit that they would not die, but “be like God.” As the result Adam and Eve faces the consequences.
1. God expelled them from the garden. 2. Death. They didn’t die on the spot, but someday they would die. They also experienced shame and guilt for the fist time. 3. They damaged their relationship with each other and God. This was not what God wanted for them.
Romans 3:23
Just like Adam and Eve sinned against God, you and I have sinned against God too. Sin is when we choose something other than’s God’s best.
Sin is a big deal because it has big consequences — consequences may be big, but God’s forgiveness is even bigger. If you’ve never before asked God to forgive you for the ways you’ve failed him, hurt him and driven a wedge between you and him, let today be that day.
Turning form your sin and receiving God forgiveness is the first step on your journey towards a relationship with him.
