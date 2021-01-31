One day I was watching a hamster run in his wheel. He ran fast and yet arrived nowhere. As I watched, this thought came, “Laura, this is you in the midst of worry.”
Many lay awake in bed running in our wheels of worry. We endlessly examine and re-examine a concern in our minds, considering what we might or might not do if this or that happens. And when the sun rises, we realize we have run but have gotten nowhere except for losing a night of sleep.
In Philippians 4:5-7, Paul says this about worry, “Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
God invites us to get off the wheel of worry and discover a place of peace with him. This is challenging because worry becomes a habit over time, and although we may not like worrying, we become comfortable with it.
We can break the wheel of worry through prayer. Prayer is not just talking to God about a problem, but placing the circumstance and the outcome in his hands, allowing him to be responsible for the result.
The key to prayer is completely taking our hands off the circumstance and surrendering it to God. I have visited with many tired folk who say to me, “I have prayed about this all day and still I have no peace!” They are implying prayer does not bring peace. My response to them is, “You must give your circumstance to God and trust him for the results or otherwise you are worrying and calling it prayer.”
After giving the circumstance to God, then Paul says to thank God. Honestly, it is a great relief to know God is dealing with our trials! Thank him for caring for you and the circumstance. And thank him for how he will provide the answer. Thankfulness moves our minds from the wheel of worry and fear to hope of what God will do. It is not always easy to be thankful because it requires us to trust God rather than trusting ourselves.
As we place our concerns in God’s hand and are thankful for his care, He replaces our worry with peace that surpasses all understanding. In other words calmness replaces our worry and fear. Our mindset goes from uncertainty to a confidence that God will take care of the circumstance. This is his gift of grace. It is as if God says to us, “Hey, thanks for trusting me with this circumstance, I will take care of it and you, and while I do, you rest in me.”
God never intended us to run the wheel of worry. His desire for us is peace and rest, even in the most difficult of trials. And all we have to do, is give God our trials and thank him for his answer. And God? He will lead you through those trials while giving you peace. So get off the wheel of worry, give him your circumstances, and rest in him.