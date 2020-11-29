Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on gratitude. An attitude of gratitude has lots of beneficial side effects – things like lower blood pressure, more pleasant social interactions, higher self-esteem, more energy, longevity, better sleep, etc.
What I would like to deal with here is the following issue: Why should we be grateful, especially in the midst of a pandemic and its challenging effects? And what role does faith play in one’s thankful outlook on life? I would like to suggest faith in God allows us to look for a “silver lining” in whatever happens to us, either individually or as a group of people.
The Bible is instructive in this regard. There is the dastardly deed of Jacob’s sons selling Joseph, their own brother, into slavery (Gen 37+). Rather than curse his fate and live a life of depressed loneliness and resentment, Joseph continues to be faithful to God and in God’s greater plan rises in service of the Egyptian ruling class, eventually providing food and shelter for his family in Egypt in the midst of a terrible drought.
Though it saved the family at the time, it eventually led to the enslavement of the Hebrews who were saved by God in the Exodus story of the escape of the Hebrews from Egypt, the crossing of the Red Sea, the 40 years in the desert, and finally the coming to the Promised Land (Exodus, Numbers, Deuteronomy).
This is the defining event in the history of Israel which is celebrated every year at Passover time. Even more instructive is the fall of Adam and Eve, their expulsion from Eden into the realm of death.
In retrospect, we see how God provided for his people, sending his son to overcome even death itself in the resurrection. Referring to the fall of Adam and Eve in the light of the resurrection of Christ, we sing at every Easter Vigil in the Exultet (an ancient hymn expressing our exultant joy in the resurrection): “O happy fault that earned so great, so glorious a Redeemer!” Yes, in the providence of God, even the fall of Adam and Eve with death and all its consequences is overcome in a greater plan.
That “greater plan” is the “silver lining” which we have seen unfold in the salvation history as recounted in the Bible. It gives to those who believe confidence in a divine plan, a “silver lining” no matter what happens.
Our lord can and will transform the worst of tragedies into blessings for those who believe, remain faithful, and seek the “silver lining” in all that happens. This is not easy as we bury our loved ones, care for those who are ill, fret over those who commit crimes and get away with them, and see the wicked prosper.
The lesson of the fall and redemption is this: God can and does bring good from any and every evil. Let us look for the “silver lining” in all that happens, and allow that belief to generate in us an attitude of gratitude for God’s power as manifest in his creation and redemption of us all. May you have a blessed Thanksgiving!