CONCEPTION, Mo. — On a hot Sunday in late August, hundreds of people gathered at Conception Abbey to participate in the blessing of Good Shepherd Hall.
Around 300 people gathered for the day’s events, including Sunday Mass in the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, a meal and fellowship outdoors, and a tour of the new building that the abbey broke ground on in April 2021.
Right Rev. Benedict Neenan, OSB, abbot of Conception Abbey, raised his hands and called on God’s blessing over the residence hall and sprinkled the exterior and interior of the building with holy water.
Accompanying him for the blessing were Very Rev. Victor Schinstock, OSB, president-rector of Conception Seminary College; Most Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt, bishop of the Diocese of Grand Island, Nebraska and chairman of Conception’s Board of Regents; Nicholas Hickman, student body president and seminarian of the Diocese of Knoxville, Tennessee; Rev. Paul Sheller, OSB, director of Spiritual Formation; Mark Wiederholt, owner’s representative on the building site; and Garrett Hugeback, a seminarian of the Diocese Sioux City.
Offering blessing, Neenan said:
“O Lord we bless you and praise you in your mysterious and merciful providence you’ve established Christ as the one eternal high priest whose unseen power always sustains your church through visible ministers … Watch over O Lord, your monastery of the Immaculate Conception which has built this new seminary residence to ensure that the future ministers of Christ, gathered in common life in study of your holy teaching will be rightly formed for so great a service.
“Father of holiness we pray that those who are being trained to be messengers of the gospel and ministers of the altar will learn through prayer the truths they must someday teach and will grasp with the conviction of faith the mysteries their lives must exemplify; that here they will grow accustomed to offering spiritual sacrifices and by celebrating the liturgy experience the saving power of the sacraments; that their obedience will lead them to follow the good shepherd so that as pastors of the Lord’s flock they will be ready to lay down their lives for their sheep.
“We implore you O God that you may bless and sanctify those who will use this space enriching them by your kindness. O God bless this seminary residence hall dedicated to your Son, the good shepherd who laid down his life for his sheep and promise those who labor in his service a just wage and the reward of a good and faithful servant, that it may be the shelter of health, safety and growth in you. May you foster a spirit of humility, charity, obedience and gratitude to you almighty Father. May this blessing remain on this place and on those who live here, now and always, we ask this through Christ our Lord.”
In August, the facility wasn’t entirely complete, but according to an article written by Fr. Paul Sheller, OSB, director of spiritual formation, it was only a few weeks into the fall semester that seminarians received their move-in date: Sept. 15.
“Moving day was a day filled with excitement and great anticipation as we worked as brothers to make the great exodus from Marian Hall into the promised new building,” Nicholas Hickman, senior seminarian, is quoted as saying in Sheller’s article.
Now the facility is in full use by brothers in the seminary, and many have noted the rooms are nice and spacious and that private bathrooms are appreciated.
Currently, Good Shepherd Hall houses 25 seminarians, but it has the capacity to house more than 130 students with two per room. With 68 rooms, the building offers flexibility in the future, noted Kaity Holtman, director of communications.
The dormitory is still in need of a few things to complete the Brothers Living in Unity campaign. According to a Tower Topics article, the facility still needs a generator, a retaining wall and stained-glass windows for the Sts. James and John Chapel located in Good Shepherd Hall. Holtman said the Signature Phase of the campaign has less than $500,000 remaining to complete the campaign.
“Our donors continue to be very generous, and we are always humbled by their ongoing and unwavering support,” she said.
To make a gift, contact the office at 660-944-2824 or by email at faith@conception.edu.