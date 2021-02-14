Last week I wrote about our faith journey through ordinary time. This week we look at the last Sunday of Epiphany as we move toward the Lenten Season.
The lectionary texts for the last Sunday of Epiphany focus on the healing power of God. From Isaiah 40 we learn that God gives power to the faint and strengthens the powerless. In Psalm 147 the psalmist lets us know that the Lord heals the brokenhearted and binds up our wounds. The Gospel reading from Mark 9 finds Jesus healing many who were ill, including Simon’s mother-in-law. Finally, in the epistle reading from 1 Corinthians 9, Paul demonstrates the power of the Gospel message in his life.
These texts are a healing balm that prepare our hearts for the transition from Epiphany to Ash Wednesday, and Transfiguration Sunday is the link. If we allow it, the transfiguration of Jesus will be a day of reflection on the many ways Jesus appears to us.
The New Testament lectionary scripture for Transfiguration Sunday comes out of the Gospel of Mark, which signifies an astounding presence:
Six days later Jesus took Peter, James, and John, and led them up a high mountain to be alone. As the men watched, Jesus’ appearance was transformed, and his clothes became dazzling white, far whiter than any earthly bleach could ever make them. Then Elijah and Moses appeared and began talking with Jesus (Mark 9:1-4, NLT).
In this appearance, Jesus emerges as the bridge between Moses (representing the Law of God) and Elijah (representing the Prophets of God), reflecting divine radiance.
This takes place before Peter, James, and John to show the power of God in Christ, the one who will save people from their sins through death on the cross.
Additional appearances of Jesus are just as dazzling. Most of these are post-resurrection. Jesus appeared to Mary Magdalene as a gardener (Mark 16:9-11; John 20:11-18). Jesus appeared to two men on the road to Emmaus (Luke 24:13-32). Jesus appears before the disciples, without and later with Thomas present (Luke 24 and John 20). Jesus appears before the disciples again by the seaside and cooks them breakfast (John 21). Jesus appears on a mountain in Galilee at the time of ascension (Matthew 28 and Mark 16). Later in scripture, Jesus appears before Paul on the road to Damascus (Acts 9).
Beneficiaries of these transformative appearances were emboldened to share the good news of the resurrected savior. Their reassurance of the gospel truth gave breath and life to the church. These scriptural reflections are meant to form and inform us through our own spiritual journey. This is what God intended, by way of the power and presence of the promised Holy Spirit.
Jesus appears to us today through that same promise. The Holy Spirit emerges as our spiritual witness and guide, our helper and counselor, our healer and friend. As we read these texts, our hearts are being prepared for the rending experience of Ash Wednesday and the renewal possibilities throughout Lent. I encourage you to be a reader of the healing word of God. We need the healing balm of God in our midst today. How do these Jesus appearances speak to us? What ‘vision of Jesus’ moment in scripture gives you the most reassurance? Do you feel your heart strangely warmed? Do you feel the call to rend your heart?
God gives power to the faint and strengthens the powerless. The Lord heals the brokenhearted and binds up our wounds. Might we use the time we have now, between Transfiguration Sunday and Easter, to allow the presence of God to truly transform us? I pray you will be moved to seek the healing balm of the resurrected Christ.