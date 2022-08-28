“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God (Matthew 5:9).”
As I survey the Beatitudes and see the flow of the blessings that take us into a beautiful attitude, I see that Jesus is asking us to take on a new way of living and a new way of thinking. It becomes ever so clear in Matthew 5, verse 9.
Peacemakers. The world could use authentic peacemakers.
What would it look like if we lived as authentic “peace-workers?” Perhaps we would turn from pursuing personalized peace without concern for the world’s chaos and instead pursue justice and mercy. We might actively remember the call of Micah to act justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with God (Micah 6:8).
God gives this message for the prophet Isaiah to share with the people:
“I create the fruit of the lips: Peace, peace to him who is far off and to him who is near,” says the Lord, “And I will heal him (Isaiah 57:19 NKJV).”
Having read the Beatitudes up to this point we can see that Jesus is developing a new way of living in God’s name. It is a living that will show forth fruit, sown in peace, and reaping a harvest of righteousness (James 3:18).
God wants to bring healing to those who desire peace. Isaiah voices God’s yearning for us to turn away from self-pride and return to him with a contrite heart. God relates to those who are humble and repentant, for “There is no peace,” says my God, “for the wicked (Isaiah 57:21).”
Jesus says that peacemakers are blessed and can become sons (descendants; children) of God. The Greek word here hyiós (transliteration: huios; phonetic spelling: hwee-os') – properly, a son (by birth or adoption); (figuratively) anyone sharing the same nature as their father. Mining down deeper into the Greek we find this hyiós as those who in character and life resemble God (biblehub.com/greek/5207.htm). Becoming children of God blesses us with a sense of peace.
Jesus follows this with, “Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven (Matthew 5:10).”
It seems as if Jesus is saying that living a life of righteousness will put one at odds with the world. Jesus continues by saying that is okay, because we are even blessed when we feel insulted or persecuted falsely. Jesus says rejoice and be glad, because it the reward will be great. We grow in faith confident to stand as the salt and light in the world, bringing peace into the chaos that seems to surround us. There carries a sense of justice with this way of life. Clothed in right-way-ness, ready to receive and live out the inheritance of God. Living the Beatitudes will show us the kingdom of heaven, showing up right where we are, because of the way we live.
This returns me to the question: What if we really lived the Beatitudes of Jesus? Would not the world be a better place for all? I believe that is what Jesus intends for those who seek to follow him. Blessed are those who live the beautiful attitude defined by Christ, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.