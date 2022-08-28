Kim Mitchell

Pastor Kim Mitchell

First United Methodist Church

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God (Matthew 5:9).”

As I survey the Beatitudes and see the flow of the blessings that take us into a beautiful attitude, I see that Jesus is asking us to take on a new way of living and a new way of thinking. It becomes ever so clear in Matthew 5, verse 9.

