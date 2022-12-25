As Christmas approaches in our streets and in our homes, people are more and more in a hurry. Perhaps like me they have put off shopping and other necessary details in our Christmas preparations until the last minute.
Time emerges as a critical issue for people especially during the holiday season. For children, time moves painfully slow. They can’t wait for Christmas to arrive, then when Christmas does arrive, if flashes by in an instant. For adults, time is even a greater threat during the holidays. We wish for more time to do everything we desire. We never seem to have enough time to meet the demands of the day. We place heavy burdens on ourselves, trying to get it done.
For many, in busy times like this, time itself can become something like an enemy. We rush around always in a hurry. We try to do more and more in less and less time. The pace of life quickens, and we are feeling the pressure to do more in less and less time.
The understanding of the birth of Christ given in the New Testament is that Jesus was born in the fullness of time. Jesus declares of himself: “The time is fulfilled; the Kingdom of God has come near.” (Mark 1:15 NRSV). The Apostle Paul proclaims in Galatians 4:4 (NRSV) When “the fullness of time came, God sent forth a son.”
In the early Greek Bibles, the word for time in both verses is Kairos. Greeks had two words for time. Chronos means just the way we measure time passing in hours, days or years. Kairos is a way of looking at what time contains in terms of its meaning for us. Kairos is strategic time, heightened time, a significant time, a fulfilled time, time bursting forth with meaning, it is a moment, pregnant with possibilities, a unique moment in time, a predestined era, an opportune or seasonable time, fullness of time, a special time of harvest, a definite period or season.
Kairos usually refers to “God’s time.” It is a time, not measured by the clock, where God has chosen “the right moment” or the “opportune” time.
Kairos brings a feeling of peace. It suggests that we are living in a special moment of fulfillment and grace. There is this sense that in this moment we finally have all we really need in the fulness of all we have been given.
There is also, in this new experience of time, a sense of fullness. Here, we turn to the great Christian mystics who attempted with words to describe the eternal, which is what we are talking about. A theme of the mystics in their sense of the eternal, which comes like the embrace of the infinite. Suddenly, there is, finally enough. It is like this small hope taken into an ocean of love.
A great Christian mystical thinker, Marguerite Porete, lived into the beginning of the 1300s. She wrote a famous book titled, “The Mirror of Simple Souls. “She describes in this book her feeling of fullness and peace in the following way: “The liberated soul loses its name and rises up to infinity. Thus, this soul becomes like a body of water which flows from the sea. And then this water or river returns to the sea and in the sea it rests.”
The most sensible thing we can do during our busy and striving lives, is for a moment now, to stop, to see our lives and time itself as something held in the strong hands of God, and to pause to consider the beauty of it all, the beauty of a God who bends down to hand us the gift of life and makes time itself our friend.