Joel Whiteside

Pastor Joel Whiteside

First Presbyterian Church

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

As Christmas approaches in our streets and in our homes, people are more and more in a hurry. Perhaps like me they have put off shopping and other necessary details in our Christmas preparations until the last minute.

Time emerges as a critical issue for people especially during the holiday season. For children, time moves painfully slow. They can’t wait for Christmas to arrive, then when Christmas does arrive, if flashes by in an instant. For adults, time is even a greater threat during the holidays. We wish for more time to do everything we desire. We never seem to have enough time to meet the demands of the day. We place heavy burdens on ourselves, trying to get it done.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags