I have always looked for ordinary people in things I read. People, especially women, who aren’t necessarily famous, but whose lives reflect living and surviving in their world. When it came to the Bible, I found myself looking for ordinary women. Not the stars: Mary, the mother of Jesus or Mary Magdalene. These women get enough press. In fact, they have been the focus of best sellers and theories and doctoral dissertations.
I looked for ordinary women. Women, going about their business, touched by or involved in the Jesus story, And I became a literary detective to find them. Some of these women are mentioned once and in order to understand their importance, a reader has to explore the text closely, follow the clues, and make deductions about what the woman brought to the story.
I began to think of myself as an archeologist. I would dig up a broken piece of pottery from the time of Jesus and then have the task of interpreting the markings on this small shard of history. Could I place it in purpose? Was it part of a bowl? Part of a necklace?
How did it fit in? If part of a bowl, how big was the bowl? What might it be used for? If part of a necklace, what did the necklace look like? Was it decorated with stones long since lost?
Obviously, I could never be certain my answers were right, but they had to satisfy me. Eventually, I built up a library of named and unnamed ordinary women who were part of the early church. This was important to me, and I think is important to many women because it is proof, important proof, that we, women, were there.
Ordinary women were there.
Sometimes in the background (Who baked the bread for the Last Supper?) and sometimes in important roles (Who carried Paul’s letter to the Romans?). The more I looked, the more I found. Ordinary women. Like me. Part of this new movement of God’s. In at the ground floor.
Phoebe, yes. But also Lydia, Priscilla, Tabitha, Euodia and Syntyche, Joanna, Susanna, Junia, Tryphaena and Tryphosis, Persis, Lois and Eunice, Sapphira, Rhoda. These were named.
But many were unnamed: the Samaritan woman, the Syrophoenician woman, the woman stoned for adultery.
In addition to all these, there are the women of Jesus’ parables.
Women. There at the beginning.
In this series, I will be exploring the stories (reconstructed but based on the evidence of the Bible) of these women and the lessons they have for us today. I’m starting with Lydia and her story because it is perhaps an in-depth encounter of the early church with a woman. In her honor, I’m calling the series Lydia’s House. As we will see, it is an honor richly deserved. For Lydia’s House becomes the church at Philippi.