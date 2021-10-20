CONCEPTION, Mo. — Novice Andrew Nelson recently made his monastic profession of vows and was given the name Brother Mark in a ceremony of simple profession on Thursday, Oct. 7 at Conception Abbey, a community of Benedictine monks and priests in eastern Nodaway County.
In the Rite of First Profession, Novice Andrew Nelson was presented to the abbot, Rev. Benedict Neenan, by novice master Rev. Xavier Nacke, who attested to the novice’s commitment to monastic life, a release stated.
The abbot asked Novice Andrew’s intentions and gave him an admonition, pointing out the difficulties of the life he wishes to embrace and how he can use the rosary in his religious life.
The novice was questioned again, regarding his willingness to renounce the ways of the world, to promise stability of commitment in the community and to persevere in monastic life through obedience.
To signify conversion, Novice Andrew was given a monastic name, Brother Mark, after St. Mark the Evangelist.
According to a release, Brother Mark read aloud a profession document he wrote beforehand and signed it at the altar.
The outward sign of First Profession conferred when the abbot removed the shorter novice scapular from the newly professed Brother Mark and clothed him with the long scapular of professed members.
The rite concluded as all the members of the community exchanged the sign of peace with the newly professed monk.
A release stated Conception Abbey’s views toward this procession: “For a religious community, receiving a new member is a sign of joy and vitality and a vivid reminder of God’s grace and mercy working among them. We give thanks to God the Father for his many blessings and pray that he sends his Holy Spirit to inspire other young people by the examples of these men who have given their lives to God.”
Over the next three years, Brother Mark will begin a permanent work assignment with greater responsibility in the community as he progresses in monastic life.
After these three years and the approval of the community, a release noted, Brother Mark is eligible to make solemn vows, a lifetime commitment, which is the total gift of self in consecration to God.