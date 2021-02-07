Many denominations follow a liturgical calendar. What does this mean? First, we look at the word liturgical: Of, relating to, or in accordance with liturgy.
I love it when the word we are looking up is defined by the form of the word. That should drive us to dig deeper, not close the dictionary. Liturgical relates to liturgy. Don’t stop reading. Liturgy can be fun.
Second, what is liturgy? The dictionary defines it as “a prescribed form or set of forms for public religious worship.”
Liturgy is ritual, worship, rite, mass or simply church service. It is in essence how we worship, and the liturgical calendar is the church’s way of organizing everyday life around Jesus Christ.
According to the liturgical calendar we just moved through Advent (the experience of desire and longing; a time of waiting) and Christmastide (the experience of discovery and renewal), and we are currently in what is known as “ordinary time.”
As a pastor I like to say there is nothing ordinary about following Christ. Life in Christ is meant to be extraordinary. Ordinary time is all about finding ways and means to enhance the journey when there is nothing on the calendar to remind us to worship.
Ordinary time is all about the experience of the journey. Our life in relationship with God is a journey. Considering 2020 into 2021 these are not so ordinary times, so how can we enhance the pathway to holiness? How can we better engage in the journey we are on?
For me, it begins by looking at scripture, especially scripture found in our liturgical calendar. Here is an example from the liturgical calendar for the fourth Sunday after Epiphany, January 31, 2021: Deuteronomy 18:15-20 is the Old Testament reading. Let us focus on 18:15:
The Lord your God will raise up for you a prophet like me from among your own people; you shall heed such a prophet.
As a Christian I see this pointing toward Jesus. Thus, the liturgy is helping me connect the scripture of old to my faith journey. Deuteronomy 18:15 tells me that God has been at work.
The Psalm reading for this week is Psalm 111. Let us focus on 111:10:
The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom; all those who practice it have a good understanding. His praise endures forever.
Fear in this instance means awe, wonder, and reverence. When we stand in awe of God, a desire to know God grows. With that, wisdom and understanding flourishes.
Finally, the Gospel reading for this week’s liturgy is Mark 1:21-28. As the Mark context in chapter 1 text tells us, Jesus has been baptized and tempted in the wilderness, and is now beginning his mission.
Jesus preaches in Galilee, calls the four fishermen, and teaches with authority. The people were amazed by this teaching. Jesus’ teaching and preaching even reached an evil spirit who had entered a man in the congregation. This spirit knows there was nothing ordinary about Jesus and cries out:
“Why are you interfering with us, Jesus of Nazareth? Have you come to destroy us? I know who you are — the Holy One of God!” But Jesus reprimanded him. “Be quiet! Come out of the man,” he ordered. At that, the evil spirit screamed, threw the man into a convulsion, and then came out of him (Mark 1:24-26, NLT).
If we follow the liturgical text, we can learn a lot about God, this Jesus of Nazareth, and maybe about ourselves. God has been telling us for generations that there is a plan and a purpose, there is a person and a prophet, and there is wisdom awaiting those who are willing to seek and practice the fear of the Lord.
There is Jesus. Nothing ordinary about this extraordinary one sent from God to help us through every ordinary day on the journey of life.
Friends, when life begins to feel a little too ordinary, remember, we can lean into the extraordinary power of God that is found in the life of Jesus and we can join Christ on the journey.