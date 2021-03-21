We’ve all broken things and sometimes beyond repair. We’ve broken things other than just objects. Maybe it has been someone’s trust or relationship. We also have broken our relationship with God. Last week I talked about how our sin has consequences. When we make choices that go against what God has for us, we damage our relationship with God, our relationship with others, and even our own future. We learned the consequence of sin is death. So the question is how do we fix this? How do we repair what we’ve broken? The bad news is we can’t. The good news is that Jesus can repair our relationship with God.
When we read the Bible and hear that the consequence of sin is death, we can think that God is cruel. But that doesn’t line up with the Bible. In this verse, we see a God who not only says, he loves us, God shows us that by making the ultimate sacrifice. He died for us. That’s a big price to pay, but he was willing to pay it. That is how big his love is for you.
We don’t deserve his love. This verse tells us that God gave up his life for us while we were still sinners. He made the first move. He didn’t wait for you to apologize or even to realize your mistakes. Instead while you and I were still sinners. God did something dramatic to fix the relationship that you and I broke.
His love restores what we broke. God loves you so much that Jesus gave everything to restore the relationship we broke. He chose to pay for our mistakes with his own life so we wouldn’t have to. Jesus can restore what you’ve broken. He died and then he rose from the dead, conquering sin and death, so you could know him.
If you’ve never before asked God to restore what you’ve broken your relationship with him, I hope today will be the day that you do. Jesus gave his life for you before you ever asked. He loved you before you even existed. His love never change, fate or go away. But he is waiting for you to love him in return. He wants you to know him.