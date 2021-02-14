Chances are you have not heard of either Sapphira or Rhoda. Like many women in the Bible, it is easy to pass over them and their significance for us in our choice of how to live.
Both are named in the book of Acts and have contact with Peter. I could almost say they bookend Peter’s ministry. Sapphira’s story occurs early in the text (Acts 5) and gives us a picture of Peter and the early church before Paul. The Rhoda reference occurs late in Peter’s ministry (Acts 12) just before the focus shifts to Paul.
Sapphira and her husband Ananais are older members of the early church of Peter. The couple seek to save some money for themselves rather than contribute it to the group. We can sympathize with this. It’s natural.
However, the early church operates on a communal basis. Every member is expected to contribute everything they have to the church. (Come to think of it, isn’t this what Jesus said in Matthew 19:21?)
Ananais is questioned by Peter and lies. Peter says, you didn’t lie to us, but to God and Ananais falls to the ground dead. When Sapphira comes looking for her husband, she too is questioned and lies. “Immediately she fell down at (Peter’s) feet and died.”
It matters not if one is male or female. Both are treated equally. No allowance is made for gender or age. A lie to God is a lie to God.
Others hear about this and are in great fear. The punishment for not supporting the church with every penny seems severe. Give or die. I’ve often thought this text would be a useful one for church’s fund raising.
It’s with some relief that I turn to the story of Rhoda. In Acts 12, Peter has been delivered from prison by an angel. He goes to “the house of Mary, the mother of John whose other name was Mark, where many had gathered and were praying.” This is safe place, perhaps a house church — another church run by a woman?
Peter knocks at the outer gate. Rhoda, “a maid” runs to answer it. The words “a maid” suggest Rhoda is very young, the opposite of the aged Sapphira.
Rhoda hears Peter’s voice, and excited and joyful that Peter is here, forgets to open the door, instead running back to the others to share the good news. The group does not believe her and accuse her of madness. “She insists it was so.” And when they hear the knocking and open the gate, Rhoda proves to be a truth-teller.
There is a choice for us in these two women’s stories. Do we want to live in the past or embrace the future with joy? Do we want to hide ourselves in lies or be a truth-teller even if we are not believed? Do we want to live in fear or embrace a joy that makes fears for the future disappear?
Neither Sapphira or Rhoda makes a conscious choice. It seems to just be the way they are. All emotions are present in them as in us. Instead of cruelty, fear and selfishness, we can practice kindness, joy and gratitude until it becomes our natural way of reacting to the knock on the door.