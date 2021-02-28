The lectionary calendar for this Sunday (the second Sunday in Lent) continues to focus on the promises of God. I fully believe that the promises of God are not simplistic contractual agreements, but rather deep, relational expectations between God and humanity. In scripture we see these relational expectations happening between Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, and all their descendants as told through the Genesis story.
In Genesis 17 we find Abram (Abraham) in the prime of his life, 99 years young. That was just over middle age for Abram. According to Genesis, Abraham was 175 years old when he died:
“Abraham lived a hundred and seventy-five years. Then Abraham breathed his last and died at a good old age, an old man and full of years; and he was gathered to his people. (Genesis 25:7–8, NIV).”
Abram was about to hear some good news that would enhance his later years and show him that the promises of God were trustworthy. The promise to Abram was a “three-parter,” so Abram needed to lean in and listen to what God was saying. God appeared to Abram and called him to walk with him:
‘When Abram was ninety-nine years old, the Lord appeared to him and said, “I am God Almighty; walk before me faithfully and be blameless. Then I will make my covenant between me and you and will greatly increase your numbers (Genesis 17:1-2, NIV).”’
First, God called Abram to be faithful. Here is an action within the God-us relationship we can learn from. When we listen to God, we too will hear the good news. We will receive a good word that will enhance our living today for our tomorrows to be better.
Second, Abram listened and honored God. This prepared Abram to hear and receive:
Abram fell facedown, and God said to him, “As for me, this is my covenant with you: You will be the father of many nations. No longer will you be called Abram; your name will be Abraham, for I have made you a father of many nations. I will make you very fruitful; I will make nations of you, and kings will come from you. I will establish my covenant as an everlasting covenant between me and you and your descendants after you for the generations to come, to be your God and the God of your descendants after you (Genesis 17:3-7, NIV).
Abram heard the good news of an everlasting covenant. He would become the father of many nations, receiving an eternal, spiritual connection with God that would last generation to generation. Many of God’s covenants were set within the human relationship to last beyond the one who was receiving the good news. Abram needed some good news. His beloved wife Sarai was barren. How could Abram believe that he would be the father of many nations if his wife could not bear a child? The good news was there, ready to be revealed. God changed Abram’s name to Abraham. Could a name change everything and make it so? With God, yes. Abraham’s belief was ignited in that name change. He would now grasp how deep and wide the promises of God could be.
The third part of the promise of God to Abraham coming out of this Genesis 17 text seals the relationship between Abraham and God, as God tells Abraham that barren Sarai will give birth, and her name, too, would be changed:
God also said to Abraham, “As for Sarai your wife, you are no longer to call her Sarai; her name will be Sarah. I will bless her and will surely give you a son by her. I will bless her so that she will be the mother of nations; kings of peoples will come from her (Genesis 17:15-16, NIV).”
Why is this scripture placed within the Lenten lectionary? I believe it is there to trigger us to pause and trust that, as all the promises of old that have been fulfilled, the promises of God today in Christ will fill and renew us. God told both Abraham and Sarah that kings of peoples would come from their lineage. Abraham and Sarah would learn to walk faithfully without seeing the fulfillment of this new kingdom. They lived by faith and the grace of God flowed through them.
The Apostle Paul shares this message to the Christians in Rome some 41 generations after the Abraham and Sarah story is told. Imagine how many times the story is told! It is told to encourage believers to trust in what God has done throughout all the ages, especially in the time of Jesus.
Against all hope, Abraham in hope believed and so became the father of many nations, just as it had been said to him, “So shall your offspring be.” Without weakening in his faith, he faced the fact that his body was as good as dead — since he was about a hundred years old—and that Sarah’s womb was also dead. Yet he did not waver through unbelief regarding the promise of God, but was strengthened in his faith and gave glory to God, being fully persuaded that God had power to do what he had promised (Romans 4:18-21, NIV).
The message for us out of this lectionary gift is good news. Lent is a time to lean into the promises of God, patiently and faithfully waiting, preparing our hearts to receive the hope of all nations. God’s love and grace are revealing. Lean in today and let the relational expectations between you and God be fulfilled.