Psalm 86:15 “But you, Lord, are a compassionate and gracious God, slow to anger, abounding in love and faithfulness.”
When my daughter Tessa was younger, she broke a glass one afternoon.
She didn’t mean to. She was simply reaching up on the cabinet and missed the mark.
Glass shattered all over the wood floors, sliding to every corner of the kitchen. Since she was barefoot, I said, “Don’t move. Just stay right where you are.”
Daddy came in with his shoes on and lifted her out of the glass to a safe place.
When he turned around and I could see her face, she was all smiles in his arms.
As I watched him carry her to safety, the thought came to me that this is how it should be with our Heavenly Father. Sometimes we will miss the mark. We will all mess up. And when that happens, we should be able to trust that God is there, waiting to lift us up. In this case, there was still a mess to clean up, but Tessa was safe in her father’s arms while we cleaned.
Many times, people tell me that they will reach out to God after they have their lives more together. They don’t feel like God would be interested in them until they “clean up” a bit. Others say that God wouldn’t want to know them because of their past. They feel that a relationship with him is an unattainable goal.
For some, their image of God is an angry creator waiting to smoosh them for every bad choice they’ve ever made.
But that’s really not the heart of the Father. There may still be a mess in your life to clean up, but he’s waiting to hold you safely in his arms while you do it together. In Psalm 86:15, the Bible describes God this way: “But you, Lord, are a compassionate and gracious God, slow to anger, abounding in love and faithfulness.”
Does God care when we miss the mark? Sure he does. But he has compassion for us. He is gracious in his love. He isn’t ready to pounce in anger. In fact, he is described as patient with us. And his love? There’s plenty of it for all of us. We only need to turn to him.
So today, when you picture God, picture a little girl who wasn’t scared when she missed the mark. In fact, she didn’t even worry as her father lifted her up. Picture a little girl who smiled because she was right where she wanted to be, safe in her daddy’s care.
And if you are far from God, maybe, just maybe, realize that he will always welcome you home.
