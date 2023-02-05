2-2 Religion Column - Kortney Mayne 2.jpg

Chad and Tessa Mayne
2-2 Religion Column - Kortney Mayne.jpeg

Kortney Mayne

Psalm 86:15 “But you, Lord, are a compassionate and gracious God, slow to anger, abounding in love and faithfulness.”

When my daughter Tessa was younger, she broke a glass one afternoon.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags