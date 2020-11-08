We experience grace as a free, loving gift to us from God. But what is it, what is its origin? To answer this question, look to the core of our Christian beliefs: the trinity.
God is three persons in one God. As far as we can tell from scriptures and mystics and theologians, God is love. That love is expressed in the trinity as the Father giving himself totally to the Son for all eternity, the Son giving himself totally back to the father for all eternity, and the Holy Spirit as the bond that forms between the father and the son in this eternal dynamic of love among the persons of the trinity. That bond which is characterized by total self-gift we call love.
When the love of the trinity moves outside of the trinity into creation, then we call that “grace.” Humans experienced grace when the father sent his son into the world, and the father and the son sent the Holy Spirit to dwell in our hearts. We receive grace at baptism, then in other sacraments, but also in our lives as we are moved to give ourselves in self-gift to others and to God. It is when we are most happy, when our “image and likeness of God” shines forth the best as we give of ourselves in love — the love of the trinity. It is a sign that the love of God abides in us that we are able to love as Christ did.
It is also a sign that we are being incorporated into the life of the trinity. We were created to be in union with God, and that union happens when we allow the love of God, or grace, to permeate our lives, hearts, souls, bodies, and mind. It is not something we can presume, but a gift, an invitation to enter into the love of the community of the trinity who created us, redeemed us, and continues to invite us into their loving community of the trinity. Our salvation depends on our free acceptance of that invitation, and on the transforming power of God’s grace in us. When we allow God’s grace to transform us, we are exercising our freedom in the deepest sense of that word. More on that next week.