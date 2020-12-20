The Song of Mary is only found in the Gospel of Luke. This song of praise, also known as The Magnificat, offers a beautiful testimony of all that God had done for Mary, the mother of Jesus. The Magnificat is Latin for “My soul magnifies the Lord.”
This Song of Mary comes about through Mary’s visit to Elizabeth, the mother of John the Baptist. Mary’s visit not only excited Elizabeth, but also the infant growing inside of Elizabeth’s womb as it leaped (Luke 1:41, 45 NIV). The text says Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit and exclaimed, “Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the child you will bear (Luke 1:42)!”
Elizabeth’s words brought Mary to her knees, wondering too why the Lord would bring such favor to her. Mary begins to praise God:
“My soul glorifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior, for he has been mindful of the humble state of his servant (Luke 1:46-48).”
This is the picture of grace: God’s offering and Mary’s receiving. From that point on Mary would be called blessed, “for the Mighty One has done great things for me (Luke 1:49).” Elizabeth felt this through the power of the Holy Spirit. Mary proudly proclaimed her Lord’s gift.
It is often hard for us to see ourselves as blessed. Our emotions may be raw during the holidays. We may be filled with loneliness, in a time of loss, struggling with isolation. We either do not think of ourselves worthy or our humility will not allow us to say it out loud. Mary, as poor as she was, was willing to sing it to the Lord, offering thanksgiving for the Precious One growing inside of her. Mother Mary, full of Grace, was chosen by God to carry the most precious gift humanity will ever know, the gift of redemption. Mary would bring the Christ child into the world to transform the world.
How might we see the full graciousness of the Lord toward us this Advent Season? What do we need to see growing inside of us to trust that God’s grace is for us, the free gift of the Lord’s favor? This is for me. This is for you. We simply need to believe that God favors us. We are his and he is ours. Might we join Mary in this song of praise and, in whatever emotion we find ourselves in, allow our souls to glorify the Lord and rejoice!