Many parts of Christianity celebrate the gift giving part of Christmas this week at Epiphany, the celebration of when the Magi reached Bethlehem. They are not named in the Bible, but through tradition have acquired the names of Balthasar, Melchior and Caspar.
In celebration of Epiphany, there is an old joke “If the wise men had been women, they would have asked for directions, arrived on time, helped deliver the baby and brought a casserole.” But these women would still be unnamed.
Writing about unnamed women is not easy. How do I distinguish one from the other? When I was teaching, students tended to solve this problem by writing “This character, I’ll call her Beyonce” about a story set in the French Revolution. That didn’t work well.
The task is even harder when the person appears once, very briefly and is described in terms of relationship. So the subject today might be named “Peter’s Mother-in-law” or just “MIL.” How many jokes exist about mothers-in-law?
She occurs in Mark 1: 29-31, Matthew 8:14-15 and Luke 4:38-39. To add to the naming confusion, only in Matthew is she identified with Peter; in the other two she is Simon’s MIL. Why is this important? Because her appearance occurs very early in Jesus’ ministry while Simon is still Simon. In Mark, the earliest of the gospels, she appears in the first chapter.
Jesus comes into Simon’s house, Simon’s MIL has a high fever, Jesus heals her, she gets up and begins to serve the company. In two versions, the healing involves Jesus’ touch. Luke describes the cure as Jesus “rebuking” the fever, a description I can imagine as Jesus saying “Come out fever, you are hurting this good woman. It’s time to pack your bags and leave.”
If anything in the Jesus story can be called standard, this is surely a standard healing. It takes at most two verses to detail the entire thing. What makes it worth comment?
First the story is one of the first healings of Jesus’ ministry. In Mark, it comes second to the healing of the man with the unclean spirit — which Jesus “rebukes.” Taken together, we see the power of Jesus’ word to cleanse and heal.
Second, it opens the door to Jesus healing many while he is at Simon’s house. The word of the MIL’s healing spreads and “the whole city” brings him their diseased and those possessed by demons.
These early events spread Jesus’ fame and create a “buzz” that will accompany him wherever he goes.
Finally, there is the matter of who this woman is. She is Simon/Peter’s mother-in-law. For him to have a mother-in-law, he must have a wife.
Her existence changes our view of Simon/Peter. It is tempting to think of the 12 male disciples as single men without family ties who can follow Jesus without leaving lives behind them.
Instead, here we have a hint of what Simon/Peter will leave behind to follow the call of Jesus: his profession, his family and his name. How will his wife, mother-in-law and children support themselves while he follows Jesus? Do they stay behind and try and make a go of it fishing or do they pack and join the disciples in Jesus’ journey?
Does Jesus travel with the 12 and their families?
This woman’s gift to us is to open up these questions and to make us re-see the group which follows Jesus.